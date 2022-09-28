Global Synthetic Biology Market 2022: Diverse Range of Synthetic Biology-Based Applications Leading to Widespread Adoption

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology, By Tools, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a new report, the Synthetic Biology Market size was valued at USD 9.26 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to exceed USD 75.9 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 26.3% through 2030. Synthetic biology is an emerging field of science that deals with the design and construction of artificial biological systems for various applications. The market for synthetic biology is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the increasing demand for synthetic genes, proteins, and other biomolecules in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Products produced by synthetic biology are used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, as well as industrial applications. Increasing government funding for synthetic biology research and the ever-expanding application areas of synthetic biology are the major drivers of this market.



Synthetic biology has a potential in DNA sequencing, genetic engineering, and other biotechnology applications. It is anticipated that the demand for synthetic biology will rise in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries for the development of new therapeutic proteins and designer microbes.



Increased amount of study data generation with dipping prices of DNA sequencing, rise in government funding and initiatives, and need for efficient disease management are the prominent drivers of the synthetic biology market. In addition, new applications in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is another significant factor that is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Technological Advancements in the Field of Synthetic Biology

Diverse Range of Synthetic Biology-Based Applications Leading to Widespread Adoption in the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Rising Investments Toward Research & Development (R&D) Activities for Synthetic Biology-Based Research

Market Restraints

Potential Biosafety, Biosecurity, and Ethical Issues Related to the Unintended or Deliberate Misuse of Synthetic Biology Techniques

Stringent Government Regulations & Guidelines

Market Segmentation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Nucleotide synthesis and sequencing

Genome engineering

Integrated systems

Microfluidics

Functional genomics

Tools Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Synthetic DNA and Oligonucleotides

Enzymes

Synthetic Cells

Chassis Organisms

Xeno-nucleic Acids

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical & Healthcare Application

Artificial Tissue & Tissue Regeneration

Environment & Agriculture

Bioprocess Industry

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutions

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

