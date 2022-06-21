Global Synthetic Biology Market Report 2022 - Industry is Set to Experience Explosive Growth as Penetration Rates Accelerate

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The synthetic biology industry is a prime growth opportunity due to several factors. First, many of the applications for synthetic biology have large addressable markets and the penetration rate is still modest; the industry will experience explosive growth as these penetration rates accelerate. Second, development of exciting new technologies is driving innovation within the industry. These technologies include ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design, enzymatic DNA synthesis and novel gene editing platforms. Third, the industry is focusing on value-added products, placing less emphasis on cost-sensitive, commodity products.



The report provides in-depth coverage of the dynamic synthetic biology industry, including insights into its component technologies and market segments, as well as its leading participants.



The synthetic biology industry consists of three main sets of technologies and products: enabling, core and enabled. Enabling technologies and products are the engines that drive the development of the synthetic biology industry. Core products and technologies, including standardized DNA parts, synthetic genes and chassis organisms, are the key tools by which cellular factories and systems produce enabled products.



Synthetic biology-enabled products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, agricultural, textiles, food) have large downstream market potential. Synthetic biology technologies add value in each of these downstream industries. In agriculture, synthetic biology makes it possible to produce crops with desired traits, such as pest resistance or high yields. Synthetic biology allows for the production of foods free of animal products, meeting an emerging consumer need in this industry.

The study scope includes core synthetic biology products (e.g., oligonucleotides, synthetic genes, BioBrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, cell-based and cell-free production systems), enabling technologies (e.g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2026.

Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2021 to 2026. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market-driving forces is also provided.

The role of key strategic alliances and acquisitions from 2018 to 2020 is discussed. Emerging markets, including synthetic genes, synthetic-biology-enabled drugs and vaccines, genome-edited crops and chassis organisms; as well as metabolically engineered factories for producing synthetic fuels and specialty chemicals, are analyzed, and more than 215 companies in these fields are highlighted.

The Report Includes

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for synthetic biology within the life science industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global synthetic biology market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end-user industry, and region

Highlights of the current and future market potential for synthetic biology products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Description of core synthetic biology products, key enabling technologies, and identify commercial opportunities for product development and competitive strategies

In-depth assessment of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors review, and intellectual property landscape

Information on synthetic biology industry M&A deals, development of commercially viable products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry

Patent review and analysis of patents granted for synthetic biology technologies, liquid biopsy and sequencing, and gene-editing industry

Detailed profiles of about 185+ companies within synthetic biology industry. Major players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, Merck KGaA, Novozymes A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Synthetic Biology Technologies Covered in this Report

Value Chain Analysis

Synthetic Biology Overview

Development Stage of Synthetic Biology

Forces Driving the Growth of the Market for Synthetic Biology

Global Market for Synthetic Biology by End-User Industry

Product and Technology Life Cycles

Synthetic Biology Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Synthetic Biology

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Chapter 5 Synthetic Biology Applications

Chapter 6 Synthetic Biology Industry

Chapter 7 Global Market for Synthetic Biology

Chapter 8 Patents

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

20N Labs Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics LLC

Active Motif

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agrivida Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Algenuity

Amfora Inc.

Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.

Antheia Inc.

Arbor Biotechnologies Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

Ardra Bio Inc.

Arzeda Corp.

Astrazeneca plc

Avecia

Azitra Inc.

Basf AG

Bayer AG

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Benchling

Benson Hill Biosystems Inc.

Bio Basic Inc.

Bio S&T Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Biomax Informatics AG

Biomx Ltd.

Bioneer Corp.

Biosyntia Aps

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Bolt Threads Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cargill Inc.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Caszyme

Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Codagenix Inc.

Codexis Inc.

Corbion

Crispr Therapeutics

Cronos Group

Crown Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Dovetail Genomics LLC

Edigene Inc.

Editas Medicine Inc.

Eligo Bioscience Sas

Enevolv Inc.

Epoch Life Science Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Evonetix

Exxonmobil Corp.

Geltor Inc.

Genemed Synthesis Inc.

Genomatica

Genscript

Genus plc

Gevo Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glycosyn LLC

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Helixworks Technologies Ltd.

Homology Medicines Inc.

Huvepharma

Illumina Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Industrial Microbes Inc.

Ingenza Ltd.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inscripta Inc.

Labgenius Ltd.

Locus Biosciences

Logicbio Therapeutics

Lumen Bioscience

Lygos Inc.

Meissa Vaccines, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Microbyre, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsynbiotix

Milis Bio Ltd.

Modern Meadow

Modular Genetics Inc.

Molecular Assemblies Inc.

Novome Biotechnologies Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.

Omega Bio-Tek Inc.

Oragenics Inc.

Pairwise Plants Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pivot Bio

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Precision Biosciences Inc.

Prokarium Holdings Ltd.

Promega Corp.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Scarab Genomics LLC

Sherlock Biosciences

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Synthace Ltd.

Synthego Corp.

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tierra Biosciences

Transcriptic Inc.

Triton Algae Innovations Ltd.

Vedanta Biosciences

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xyphos Biosciences, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Zymergen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfkgn5

