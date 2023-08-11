Global Synthetic Biology Market to grow by USD 28,253.12 million between 2022 and 2027 | The growing application of synthetic biology drives the market

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio, a leading provider of industry news and insights, is pleased to announce its latest report on the Global Synthetic Biology Market. The report highlights the estimated growth and forecast for the market between 2022 and 2027, predicting an increase in market size of USD 28,253.12 million and a rise at a CAGR of 25.6%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Biology Market

The global mass spectrometry market is being propelled by several key drivers. Notably, the significant rise in research and development investments by pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and research institutes to tackle the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a major driving force. Mass spectrometry's pivotal role in offering unique insights into molecular interactions and protein functions is driving its adoption in drug development, contributing to a deeper understanding of diseases at the molecular level. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the trend toward portable mass spectrometers, enhancing their accessibility and applicability across various industries and applications.

YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 25.35 % Key Countries North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the market segmentation by application (healthcare, industrial, food and agriculture, and others), product (oligonucleotides, enzymes, cloning technology kits, xeno-nucleic acids, and chassis organism), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing diverse communication solutions and regions. Furthermore, it examines key trends shaping the healthcare industry landscape and identifies potential challenges faced by market players. To get insights into the key trends, download the sample report here!

The major Global Synthetic Biology Market companies include Agilent Technologies Inc., Algenol, Amyris Inc., CD Biosynsis, Codexis Inc., Creative Biogene, Eurofins Scientific SE, Genomatica Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes AS, Sanofi SA, Twist Bioscience Corp. and Danaher Corp.

These companies are actively implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches, to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Global Synthetic Biology Market.

The Global Synthetic Biology Market is driven by its diverse applications across industries and the potential to address pressing challenges such as food production and healthcare. The market's expansion is underpinned by its capacity to optimize product efficiency and yield, though it faces obstacles arising from the complex nature of biological systems and evolving regulatory landscapes. As governments worldwide establish guidelines and policies, the market stands to benefit from increased investments, innovation, and safety assurance. Notably, the healthcare sector emerges as a pivotal growth driver, while North America holds a prominent position due to substantial investments and research endeavors. The synthetic biology market's journey forward will be defined by innovative solutions, regulatory alignment, and ongoing scientific advancements, paving the way for transformative contributions across various industries.

Technavio provides a report that includes competitive intelligence, highlighting major players' key developments and growth strategies, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay competitive in the market. To buy the complete report on Global Synthetic Biology Market, click here.

Below, are other reports you might be interested with:

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market: The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market share are expected to increase by USD 13.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61%. This report covers molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market segmentation by end-user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and academic institutes and research organizations) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Glycobiology Market: The glycobiology market share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.84%. The report covers glycobiology market segmentation by application (drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).).

About Technavio:

Technavio is a trusted source for industry news and insights that help businesses stay ahead in today's competitive landscape. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, we continuously scrutinize and evaluate the dynamic landscape of markets across the globe. Our comprehensive coverage, meticulous research methodologies, and pragmatic industry expertise have earned us the trust and reliance of a vast clientele, including over 100 esteemed Fortune 500 organizations.

SOURCE Technavio