FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 17; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 6233 Companies: 134 - Players covered include Agilent Technologies, Inc; Amyris, Inc; Arzeda; Atum; Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron LLC; Codexis, Inc; Creative Enzymes; Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc; Editas Medicine, Inc; Eurofins Scientific; GENEWIZ, Inc; GeneWorks Pty Ltd; Genscript Biotech Corporation; Ginkgo Bioworks; Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc; New England Biolabs; Novozymes A/S; OriGene Technologies, Inc; Proterro, Inc; Synthego Corporation; Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (SGI); Synthorx, Inc; TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc; Twist Bioscience and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Tool (Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA), Chassis Organism); Technology (Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Microfluidics, Other Technologies); Application (Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food & Agriculture, Environmental, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Synthetic Biology Market to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2026

Synthetic biology is an interdisciplinary field of research that utilizes a combination of genetics, biology, engineering, computer science, and chemistry for altering the structure and functioning of microorganisms. Synthetic biology is being used in a wide range of applications, including vaccine, diagnostic test, and drug development, and in food, agriculture, and manufacturing industries. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are looking at synthetic biology as a way to speed up the process of vaccine development. For drug discovery, the enhanced accuracy and speed offered by modern synthetic biology tools can help in significantly accelerating drug development as well as reducing expenses. When a pandemic outbreak occurs far away, as in the case of COVID-19 which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it can take months for laboratories to gain access to physical samples for starting their research. Synthetic biology can help researchers in using a synthetic version of the virus, with which they can start their research without losing critical time. The DNA of this synthetic virus can also be easily manipulated through addition or removal of genes for gaining insight into the specific genes that affect its virulence. Synthetic biology also provides scientists the benefit of rapidly synthesizing clones, DNA fragments, or complete variant libraries for generating several vaccine candidates for COVID-19 is a much shorter period of time.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 24.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.2% and 22.8% respectively over the analysis period.

The global synthetic biology market has recently been attracting substantial investments from governments, the biotechnology industry, as well as venture capitals and angel investors. Synthetic biology startups have raised more than US$12 billion in funding over the last 10 years, with investments touching US$4 billion in 2019 alone. The investments have been significantly higher in the US as compared to Europe, with Americans aggressively going for land grab whereas Europeans are being traditionally skeptical, and it is too early to ascertain which of two would emerge as the right approach. However, except for companies operating in the plant-based meat space, synthetic biology has not returned on investment yet. While early-stage investments are generally lacking in Europe, the region has a supportive public funding framework for research activities focused on the development of a sustainable bio-based economy. In addition, synthetic biology has been attracting significant industrial attention. Traditionally, bioindustrial companies have delivered attractive returns, leading to industry players focusing on acquiring de-risked assets rather than early-stage. However, there are still a considerable number of companies that are investing in early-stage synthetic biology startups

Cloning Technology Kits Segment to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026

Global market for Cloning Technology Kits is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.3 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 23.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Cloning Technology Kits segment, accounting for 36.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 25.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$435.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.