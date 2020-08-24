Global Synthetic Camphor Market Anticipated to Garner $448.1 Million by 2027. - Exclusive Report [242 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest report published by Research Dive on the Global Synthetic Camphor Market sheds light on the current outlook and future growth of the market. As per the report, the global synthetic camphor market is expected to garner $448.1 million by growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2027. This report is drafted by market experts by evaluating all the important aspects of the market. It is a perfect source of information and statistics for new entrants, market players, shareholders, stakeholders, investors, etc.

The report includes:

A summary of the market with its definition, advantages, and application areas.

Detailed insights on market position, dynamics, statistics, growth rate, revenues, market shares, and future predictions.

Key market segments, boomers, restraints, and investment opportunities.

Present situation of the global as well as regional market from the viewpoint of companies, countries, and end industries.

Information on leading companies, current market trends and developments, Porter Five Analysis, and top winning business strategies.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

As per the report, the growing usage of pharma-grade synthetic camphor in the making of OTC drugs is hugely contributing to the growth of the global synthetic camphor market. Moreover, the growing demand for OTC drugs due to their use in the treatment of minor cold, cough, joint pain, and nasal congestion is boosting the market growth.

Segment Analysis:

The report segments the synthetic camphor market into grade and application.

By grade, the report further categorizes the market into:

Technical grade

Pharma grade

Among these, the technical grade segment is expected to dominate the market by garnering a revenue of $76.9 million by 2027. This is mainly due to varied uses of synthetic camphor in various industrial applications including plasticizer, flavor & fragrance, and paint & coating industry.

Based on application, the report further classifies the market into:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Plasticizer

Paints & Coatings

Flavor & Fragrances

Others

Among these, the flavor & fragrance segment is expected to lead the market by seizing a major market share in the forecast period. This is mainly due to various applications of synthetic camphor in the food and beverages industry for enhancing aroma and flavor.

Regional Analysis:

The report states the scenario of the global synthetic camphor market across several regions including:

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

North America

Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market growth by garnering a revenue of $128.9 million by 2027. This is mainly because of the high production rate of synthetic camphor in this region.

Top 10 Market Players and Business Strategies:

The report offers a list of global key players in the synthetic camphor market and discloses some of their strategies and developments. The key players profiled in the report are:

1. Nagase & Co. Ltd.

2. Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

3. Mangalam Organics Limited

4. Saptagir Camphor Limited

5. Aldon Corporation

6. Kanchi Karpooram Limited

7. Skyrun Industrial Co. Ltd.

8. Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

9. Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co. Ltd.

10. Oriental Aromatics Limited

These players are hugely contributing to the growth of the market by undertaking activities such as new developments, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and many more. – Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [75 pages]

Our market analysts have made use of numerous tools, methodologies, and research techniques to get clear insights of the global synthetic camphor market. Additionally, we strive to deliver a customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

