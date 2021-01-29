Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market to 2027 with BASF SE, Clariant AG, DIC Corp, Flint Group, & Huntsman Corp Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Dye and Pigment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market to Reach US$238.8 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Dye and Pigment estimated at US$77.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$238.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the period 2020-2027.



Synthetic Dye, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.1% CAGR to reach US$116.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Pigment segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 46.6% share of the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 22.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Synthetic Dye and Pigment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$47.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$47.3 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DIC Corporation

Flint Group

Huntsman Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Synthetic Dye and Pigment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 TWorld 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Dye by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Synthetic Dye by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Dye by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 TWorld Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Pigment by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Synthetic Pigment by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Pigment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Segment - Synthetic Dye and Synthetic Pigment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Segment - Synthetic Dye and Synthetic Pigment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Dye and Synthetic Pigment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ic58w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

