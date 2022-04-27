Global Synthetic Fibres Market Report 2022-2026: Frequent Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices & Health and Environmental Risks of Synthetic Fibres Restraining Growth

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Fibres (Polyester, Nylon, Acrylic & Polyolefin) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic fibres market is expected to reach US$85.07 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39%, over the period of 2021-2025.

Growth in the synthetic fibres market has accrued due to the growing population, surging number of fitness clubs, accelerating demand for clothing and apparel, expanding urbanization and rising e-commerce penetration.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like escalating interest in home furnishing, rapid growth of automotive industry and increasing per capita consumption of fish. The growth of the market would be challenged by frequent fluctuations in raw material prices and stringent government regulations.

The global synthetic fibres market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. According to type, the market can be bifurcated into polyester, nylon, acrylic, polyolefin and other synthetic fibres such as rayon, acetate, aramid, etc. Whereas, in terms of application, the global synthetic fibres market can be split into clothing, home furnishings, automotive, filtration and others.

The fastest-growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to the rising demand for clothing from a large population in the region along with rising acceptance of fashion trends from the western culture, increasing demand for synthetic fibres in the automotive sector as the consumer prefers the lightweight vehicle to reduce fuel consumption and growing urbanization.

Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption on the overall economy through halted business operations and manufacturing activities, affecting the demand and supply of synthetic fibres across the world.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Indorama Ventures PCL, Teijin Limited, Lenzing AG, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Fibres

1.3 Production Process of Synthetic Fibers and Fabrics

1.4 Key Types of Synthetic Fibers

1.5 Advantages of Synthetic Fibres

1.6 Disadvantages of Synthetic Fibres

1.7 Difference Between Natural and Synthetic Fibre

1.8 End-Product Types of Synthetic Fibres



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Sportswear Sales

2.2 Decreased Demand from Automotive Industry

2.3 Drop in Global Fibre Demand

2.4 Reduction in Industrial Production



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Market by Value

3.2 Global Synthetic Fibre Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market by Application

3.3.6 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Application

3.3.7 Global Acrylic Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Acrylic Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Polyolefin Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Polyolefin Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Clothing Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Clothing Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Home Furnishing Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Home Furnishing Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Automotive Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Automotive Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Filtration Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Filtration Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Region

3.6 Global Synthetic Fibres Market Volume

3.7 Global Synthetic Fibres Market Volume Forecast

3.8 Global Synthetic Fibres Market Volume by Type

3.8.1 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market Volume

3.8.2 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market Volume Forecast

3.8.3 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Volume

3.8.4 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Volume Forecast

3.8.5 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Volume by Form

3.8.6 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Volume Forecast by Form



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 China Synthetic Fibres Market by Value

4.1.4 China Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 RoW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Surging Number of Fitness Clubs

5.1.3 Accelerating Demand for Clothing and Apparel

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Rising E-commerce Penetration

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Interest in Home Furnishings

5.2.2 Rapid Growth of Automotive Industry

5.2.3 Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Fish

5.2.4 Upsurge in Outdoor Activities

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Frequent Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.3.2 Health and Environmental Risks of Synthetic Fibres

5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations



6. Company Profiles

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Lenzing AG

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited

Teijin Limited

Indorama Ventures PCL

