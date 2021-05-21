Global Synthetic Gypsum Markets 2021-2027 - Focus on FGD Gypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phosphogypsum & Citrogypsum

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Gypsum Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the construction industry across the world has increased the demand for decorative structures and drywall which has propelled the demand for synthetic gypsum. Furthermore, the use of synthetic gypsum as a filler in the cement production process bolsters the growth of synthetic gypsum market.

Based on application, the synthetic gypsum market is segmented into drywall, cement, soil amendment, dental, water treatment, and others. Drywall is one of the most common form of finish wall sheathing. The drywall is basically made of gypsum plaster, which has been stuck between two thick layers of paper and provides a smooth finish to the wall.

Synthetic gypsum is used by the manufacturing companies to save the cost. They also use the synthetic gypsum because of the environmental benefits of the by-product. The different types of synthetic gypsum that are suitable for the manufacturing of the drywall are flue gas desulfurization gypsum, citrogypsum, flurorgypsum, and titanogypsum.



In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market. The regional economies in North America such as the US and Canada have experienced massive growth in infrastructural development, which has propelled the demand for synthetic gypsum in the region. Additionally, the high per capita income of people in the region is driving widespread infrastructural constructions and upgrades in North America.

The growth of the construction, and paints and coatings industry in the region is mainly observed in the residential and commercial sectors. The synthetic gypsum in the construction industry is used mostly to manufacture drywall, cement, and plaster of paris. Plaster of paris is used for making structures, sculptures, and decorative panels in the construction industries. Thus, due to these reasons there has been a growth in synthetic gypsum market in North America.

The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is restricting the global supply chains and disrupting the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various chemicals & materials sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the chemicals & materials industry, and thus act as restraining factors for the growth of various markets related to this industry.



Drax Group PLC, American Gypsum, USG Corporation, Larargeholcim, Travancore Titanium Products Limited, Knauf Gips KG, Transparent Tehcnologies Limited, BauMineral GMBH, Steag GMBH, and Boral are among the major players operating in the global synthetic gypsum market.

