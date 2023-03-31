Global Synthetic Leather Market Report 2023-2030: Shift Toward Animal-Free and Sustainable Products Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Based on the publisher's analysis, the global synthetic leather market is deemed to progress in revenue and volume at a CAGR of 7.48% and 7.26%, respectively, during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Factors such as an affordable alternative to original leather and a shift towards animal-free products are fueling the studied market's growth. Other than this, the rising popularity of bio-based synthetic leather is anticipated to create numerous growth opportunities for the synthetic leather market.



However, on the contrary, the market's growth is restricted due to the different characteristics of synthetic leather and processing concerns about PU and PVC.



The global synthetic leather market encompasses Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The region's growth can be attributed to the growing innovation pertaining to bio-based leather and rising concerns about animal safety. Further, the growing demand for footwear and vegan fashion has elevated the use of this leather material. From vegan boots to outdoor skates, the growing vegan culture has influenced manufacturers to opt for synthetic leather to produce products, thus driving the region's market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Affordable Alternative to Real Leather

Shift Toward Animal-Free and Sustainable Products

Market Challenges

Different Characteristics of Synthetic Leather Compared to Real Leather

Processing Concerns Regarding Polyurethane (Pu) and Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

Market Opportunity

Popular Demand for Bio-Based Synthetic Leather





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Synthetic Leather Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Global Synthetic Leather Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Polyurethane (Pu)

3.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

3.3. Bio-Based



4. Global Synthetic Leather Market Outlook - by End-Use

4.1. Footwear

4.2. Automotive

4.3. Furnishing

4.4. Clothing

4.5. Bags & Wallets

4.6. Other End-Uses



5. Global Synthetic Leather Market - by Regional Outlook



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF Se

HR Polycoats Pvt Ltd

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Inc

Achilles Usa Inc

Toray Industries Inc

Alfatex Italia Srl

Teijin Limited

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

San Fang Chemical Industry Co Ltd

Kuraray Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoo9z1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets