Global Synthetic Paper Industry
Oct 31, 2019, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Paper market worldwide is projected to grow by US$187.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. BOPP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$304.5 Million by the year 2025, BOPP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799758/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, BOPP will reach a market size of US$15.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$51.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agfa-Gevaert NV; Arjobex SAS; Hop Industries Corp.; Mdv Papier- Und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH; Nan Ya Plastics Corporation; PPG Industries, Inc.; Relyco Sales, Inc.; Seiko Epson Corporation; Yupo Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Synthetic Paper Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Synthetic Paper Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Synthetic Paper Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: BOPP (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: BOPP (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: BOPP (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: HDPE (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: HDPE (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: HDPE (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Label (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Label (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Label (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Non-Label (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Non-Label (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Non-Label (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Synthetic Paper Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Synthetic Paper Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Synthetic Paper Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Synthetic Paper Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Synthetic Paper Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Synthetic Paper Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Synthetic Paper Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Synthetic Paper Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Synthetic Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Synthetic Paper Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Synthetic Paper Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Synthetic Paper Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Synthetic Paper Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Synthetic Paper Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 78: Synthetic Paper Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Synthetic Paper Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Synthetic Paper Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Synthetic Paper Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Synthetic Paper Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Synthetic Paper Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Synthetic Paper Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 111: Synthetic Paper Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Synthetic Paper Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Synthetic Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Synthetic Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synthetic Paper:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 128: Synthetic Paper Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Synthetic Paper Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Synthetic Paper Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Synthetic Paper Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Synthetic Paper Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Synthetic Paper Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 159: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Synthetic Paper Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Synthetic Paper Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Synthetic Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Synthetic Paper Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Synthetic Paper Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGFA-GEVAERT NV
ARJOBEX SAS
HOP INDUSTRIES
MDV PAPIER- UND KUNSTSTOFFVEREDELUNG GMBH
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
PPG INDUSTRIES
RELYCO SALES, INC.
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
YUPO CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
