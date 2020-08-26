Global Synthetic Paper Industry
Global Synthetic Paper Market to Reach $520.4 Million by 2027
Aug 26, 2020
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Paper estimated at US$350.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$520.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. BOPP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$307.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Synthetic Paper market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Arjobex SAS
- Hop Industries Corp.
- Mdv Papier
Und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Relyco Sales, Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Yupo Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Synthetic Paper Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Synthetic Paper Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Synthetic Paper Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: BOPP (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: BOPP (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: BOPP (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: HDPE (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: HDPE (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: HDPE (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Label (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Label (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Label (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Non-Label (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Non-Label (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Non-Label (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Synthetic Paper Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Synthetic Paper Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 27: Synthetic Paper Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Synthetic Paper Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Synthetic Paper Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Synthetic Paper Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Synthetic Paper Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Synthetic Paper Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Synthetic Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Synthetic Paper Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Synthetic Paper Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Synthetic Paper Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Synthetic Paper Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Synthetic Paper Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Synthetic Paper Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 78: Synthetic Paper Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Synthetic Paper Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Synthetic Paper Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Synthetic Paper Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Synthetic Paper Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Synthetic Paper Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Synthetic Paper Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 111: Synthetic Paper Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Synthetic Paper Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Synthetic Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Synthetic Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synthetic Paper:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Synthetic Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Synthetic Paper Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Synthetic Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Synthetic Paper Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Synthetic Paper Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Synthetic Paper Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Synthetic Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Synthetic Paper Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Synthetic Paper Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Synthetic Paper Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Paper Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 166: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Synthetic Paper Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Synthetic Paper: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Synthetic Paper Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Paper in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Synthetic Paper Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Synthetic Paper Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Synthetic Paper Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Synthetic Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Synthetic Paper Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Synthetic Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Synthetic Paper Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Synthetic Paper in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Synthetic Paper Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Synthetic Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Synthetic Paper Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Paper Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Synthetic Paper Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Synthetic Paper Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Synthetic Paper Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Synthetic Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Synthetic Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: Synthetic Paper Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
