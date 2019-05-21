Global Synthetic Paper Market to 2024 - Continuous Developments in the Printing and Packaging Technologies & Increasing Concerns Against Deforestation

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Paper Market by Raw Material (BOPP, HDPE), Application (Labels, Printing, and Paper Bags), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Paper), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Synthetic Paper Market is Estimated to be USD 587 Million in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 873 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3%

Key factors expected to drive the synthetic paper market include rising environmental concerns due to the use of wood pulp for the manufacture of paper, 100% recyclability, and rising applications for printing and paper bags. Market growth is expected to be restricted due to the high cost and lack of awareness about the usage of synthetic paper.

The BOPP raw material segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the synthetic paper market during the forecast period

Based on raw material, the synthetic paper market has been segmented into BOPP, HDPE, and others. BOPP is used in applications which require heat stability, water resistance, fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, and ease of printing. The demand for the BOPP segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in demand for frozen food, packaging and labeling, business cards, calendars, book covers, newspapers, maps, and garments, among others.

The paper segment is expected to lead the synthetic paper market during the forecast period



The paper end-use industry segment of the synthetic paper market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in global demand for the printing application. In addition, this industry is expected to witness growing demand from developed regions, such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Synthetic papers are widely used in the printing application owing to properties, such as moisture resistance, tear resistance, UV resistance, and durability.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the synthetic paper market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific synthetic paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand from China, Japan, and India is expected to drive the market in this region. Improving lifestyles of populations, rising environmental concerns, and high demand for printing applications in the countries of this region are fueling the growth of the synthetic paper market.

