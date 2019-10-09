Global Synthetic Quartz Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Quartz market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Synthetic Quartz Crystal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53.4 Million by the year 2025, Synthetic Quartz Crystal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$911.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synthetic Quartz Crystal will reach a market size of US$2.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; CoorsTek, Inc.; Daishinku Corporation; Donghai County Jinglei Quartz Products Co. Ltd.; Heraeus Holding GmbH; Htl Industries Sdn. Bhd.; Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co., Ltd.; Impex HighTech GmbH; Iqd Frequency Products Limited; Kyocera Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.; Quality Quartz Engineering, Inc.; Seiko Epson Corporation; SGX Minerals Pvt. Ltd.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd.; Suntsu Frequency Control Inc.; Tosoh Corporation; TXC Corporation; Tydex; Universal Quartz Inc.; Wuxi Labcells Technology Co., Ltd.; Yuzhnouralsk Plant Kristall (Russia)







