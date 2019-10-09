Global Synthetic Quartz Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Quartz market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Synthetic Quartz Crystal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53.4 Million by the year 2025, Synthetic Quartz Crystal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820377/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$911.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synthetic Quartz Crystal will reach a market size of US$2.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; CoorsTek, Inc.; Daishinku Corporation; Donghai County Jinglei Quartz Products Co. Ltd.; Heraeus Holding GmbH; Htl Industries Sdn. Bhd.; Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co., Ltd.; Impex HighTech GmbH; Iqd Frequency Products Limited; Kyocera Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.; Quality Quartz Engineering, Inc.; Seiko Epson Corporation; SGX Minerals Pvt. Ltd.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd.; Suntsu Frequency Control Inc.; Tosoh Corporation; TXC Corporation; Tydex; Universal Quartz Inc.; Wuxi Labcells Technology Co., Ltd.; Yuzhnouralsk Plant Kristall (Russia)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820377/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Synthetic Quartz Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Synthetic Quartz Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Synthetic Quartz Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 11: Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Construction (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 16: Synthetic Quartz Crystal (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Synthetic Quartz Crystal (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Synthetic Quartz Crystal (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Synthetic Quartz Glass (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Synthetic Quartz Glass (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Synthetic Quartz Glass (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Synthetic Quartz Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Synthetic Quartz Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Synthetic Quartz Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 27: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Synthetic Quartz Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Synthetic Quartz Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Synthetic Quartz Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Review by
Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 36: Synthetic Quartz Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Quartz in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Synthetic Quartz Market in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Synthetic Quartz: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Synthetic Quartz Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Quartz in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Synthetic Quartz Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Synthetic Quartz Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Synthetic Quartz Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Synthetic Quartz Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Synthetic Quartz Market Demand Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Synthetic Quartz Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Synthetic Quartz Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Synthetic Quartz Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Synthetic Quartz Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Synthetic Quartz Market in Europe in US$ by Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Synthetic Quartz Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Review in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Synthetic Quartz Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Synthetic Quartz Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Synthetic Quartz Market in Retrospect in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Synthetic Quartz Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Synthetic Quartz in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Synthetic Quartz Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Synthetic Quartz Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Synthetic Quartz Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Synthetic Quartz in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Synthetic Quartz Market in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Quartz: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Synthetic Quartz Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Synthetic Quartz Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Synthetic Quartz Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Review by
Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 87: Synthetic Quartz Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Synthetic Quartz Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Synthetic Quartz Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 90: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Synthetic Quartz Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Synthetic Quartz Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Synthetic Quartz Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Synthetic Quartz Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Synthetic Quartz Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Synthetic Quartz Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Synthetic Quartz Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Review
in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Synthetic Quartz Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Quartz Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Synthetic Quartz Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Synthetic Quartz Market in Retrospect in
US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Synthetic Quartz Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Synthetic Quartz Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Synthetic Quartz Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Review by
Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 120: Synthetic Quartz Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Synthetic Quartz Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Synthetic Quartz Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Synthetic Quartz Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Synthetic Quartz Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Synthetic Quartz in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Quartz Market in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synthetic Quartz:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Synthetic Quartz Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Quartz Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Synthetic Quartz Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025
Table 134: Synthetic Quartz Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Synthetic Quartz Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Synthetic Quartz in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Synthetic Quartz Market Review in Latin America in
US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Synthetic Quartz Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Synthetic Quartz Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Synthetic Quartz Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Synthetic Quartz Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Synthetic Quartz Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Synthetic Quartz Market in Argentina in US$ by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Synthetic Quartz Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Synthetic Quartz Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Synthetic Quartz Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Synthetic Quartz Market in Retrospect in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Synthetic Quartz Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Quartz Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Synthetic Quartz Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 162: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Quartz Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Synthetic Quartz Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Quartz Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Synthetic Quartz Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Synthetic Quartz Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Synthetic Quartz Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Synthetic Quartz Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Synthetic Quartz Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Synthetic Quartz Historic Market by
Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 174: Synthetic Quartz Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Quartz in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Synthetic Quartz Market in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Synthetic Quartz: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Synthetic Quartz Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Synthetic Quartz Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Synthetic Quartz Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Synthetic Quartz Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Synthetic Quartz Market in Israel in US$ by Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Synthetic Quartz in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Synthetic Quartz Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Quartz Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Quartz Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Synthetic Quartz Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Quartz Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Synthetic Quartz Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Quartz Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Synthetic Quartz Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Quartz Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Synthetic Quartz Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Quartz Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Synthetic Quartz Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Quartz Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Quartz Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Synthetic Quartz Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Synthetic Quartz Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 207: Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Synthetic Quartz Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Synthetic Quartz Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Synthetic Quartz Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASAHI GLASS
COORSTEK INC.
DAISHINKU CORPORATION
DONGHAI COUNTY JINGLEI QUARTZ PRODUCTS
HERAEUS HOLDING GMBH
HTL INDUSTRIES SDN. BHD.
HUBEI FEILIHUA QUARTZ GLASS
IMPEX HIGHTECH GMBH
IQD FREQUENCY PRODUCTS LIMITED
KYOCERA CORPORATION
MURATA MANUFACTURING
NIHON DEMPA KOGYO
QUALITY QUARTZ ENGINEERING, INC.
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
SGX MINERALS PVT.
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL
SIWARD CRYSTAL TECHNOLOGY
SUNTSU FREQUENCY CONTROL INC.
TXC CORPORATION
TOSOH CORPORATION
TYDEX
UNIVERSAL QUARTZ INC.
WUXI LABCELLS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
YUZHNOURALSK PLANT "KRISTALL"
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820377/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article