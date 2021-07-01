Global Syringes Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Nipro, Schott and Smiths Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syringes: Technologies and Global Markets: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed picture of the market for syringes, highlighting the current and future market potential for syringes and providing a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. This report also covers market projections through 2026 and key market players.



This report details market shares for syringes based on type, usability, material and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into general syringes, specialized syringes and smart syringes. Based on usability, the market is segmented into disposable syringes and sterilizable/reusable syringe. Based on material, the market is segmented into plastic syringes and glass syringes.



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021-2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

29 data tables and 18 additional tables

A brief general outlook of the global market for syringes within the medical device industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of current market size and revenue sales forecast for global syringes market, and corresponding market share analysis by syringes type, material, usability and geography

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and deterrents in the market estimating current and future demand for syringes; and identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand

Discussion of key market dynamics, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the Medtech industry

Assessment of the impact of COVID-19 crisis on the MedTech industry as against its economic burden on the global economy

Porter's Five Forces analysis of the syringes market considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Competitive landscape of the major players in the global syringes market, their competitive benchmarking and major growth strategies within the global market

Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corp. and Smiths Medical

Growth of the global market is attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement in syringes, benefits associated with prefilled syringes, increasing demand for home-based healthcare treatment, huge patient population and growing geriatric population.



The global market for syringes is segmented in this report by type, usability, material and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study



The market for syringes is wide-ranging and has important implications for the future of medicine and industry advancement. For companies with an effective strategy, market opportunities await. Importantly, the ability to develop an effective strategy begins where opportunity exists and ends with effective execution of a plan to capture profit from such opportunities.



Syringe technology has seen significant developments. Syringes are now the primary choice for most parenteral drug delivery systems and have emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets in the drug delivery and pharmaceutical packaging industries. This can be attributed to the demand for convenient and safe syringes. These advantages are driving successful penetration of syringes in the medical device industry.



The intent of this study is to provide readers with detailed information regarding syringes along with factors influencing the market and key developments, with the goal of enabling decision-making regarding expansion and penetration in this market.



This report seeks to address the critically important topics of changing market dynamics, emerging players and technologies, strategies for accessing emerging markets and specific disease segments and geographies to allocate resources and make effective decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Filling Process

Government Regulations

Regulation of Prefilled Syringes

Reimbursement

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Impact on MedTech

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Changes in Consumption Trends for Health-Related Products

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Overview

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancement in Syringes

Home-Based Health Care

Huge Patient Population and Growing Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

Growing Needle-Sticks and Safety Syringe Prices

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Market for Syringes by Type

General Syringes

Market Size and Forecast

Specialized Syringes

Market Size and Forecast

Smart Syringes

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Usability

Global Market for Syringes by Usability

Disposable Syringes

Market Size and Forecast

Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Material

Global Market for Syringes by Material

Plastic Syringes

Market Size and Forecast

Glass Syringes

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Syringes by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Beckton, Dickinson And Co.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Cardinal Health Inc.

Gerresheimer Ag

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Schott Ag

Smiths Medical Inc.

Terumo Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2it440

