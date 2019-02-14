Global System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Industry

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by: Interconnection Technology - Wire Bonding, and Flip-Chip; and End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 51 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Amkor Technology, Inc.

- ASE Group

- ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

- Fujitsu Limited

- GS Nanotech



SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE (SiP) TECHNOLOGY MCP-7592 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Small Form Factor, High Performance & Energy Efficiency Needs of Electronics Industry Bolster Demand for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology

Growing Demand for Miniature and High Performance Electronic Devices & Systems Drive SiP Market

Developing Countries Offer Growth Prospects

Flip Chip Type of Interconnection Technology Leads SiP Technology Market

Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Revenue Growth in SiP Market

Portable Electronic Devices Stir Demand for Flat Packaging

2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market

Challenges Confronting the SiP Market



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Importance of SiP Technology in Electronics

Rising Demand for High Performance and Compact Consumer Electronics Drive Growth

List of Select SiP Solutions for Connected Devices

Growing Demand for Smart, Energy Efficient Electronics Provides Business Case for SiP

Growing Sales of Smartphones Bode Well for SiP Market

Table 1: World Smartphones Market (2015 & 2020): Annual Unit Shipments in Thousands by Region/ Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Demand for Tablet PCs - A Key Growth Driver

Table 2: Global Tablet Shipments in €˜000 Units for 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SiP Technology

Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver

IoT Opens New Growth Avenues for SiP

Table 3: Rapid Growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Market to Fuel Demand for Advanced System-in-Packaging (SiP) Technology - IoT Installed Base in Billions for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

TSVs for Die-to-Die/Die-to-Package Substrate Communication

Advanced Nodes Demand Innovative Package Technologies

PCB Considerations Vital for Using SiP in IoT Systems

WLCSP for Compact Form Factors

Trend Towards Smart Homes Offers Growth Opportunities

Table 4: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Semiconductor Companies to Adopt Advanced SiP Technology: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Miniaturization of Electronics - A Major Growth Driver for SiP

Need for Compact and High Speed Performance Products Spurs Market Growth

Shift in Direction towards €œMore Than Moore€™s Law€ Benefits the SiP Market

SMBs Spur the Adoption of SiP

Expanding Applications in Non- Battery Operated Systems Spur Market Growth

SoC Design Complexities Bring Focus onto SiP

Combined SoC and SiP Technology Gains Increased Demand

Need to Reduce Cost Per Function of ICs Boosts Market Demand

Advanced SiP Packaging Transforming System-Level Integration Landscape

Wafer-Based Advanced SiP

Laminate-based Advanced SiP

SiP Technology to Impact Fan-In Packaging Platform

Foundries Focus on Offering Turnkey Services with System-in- Package

Vendors Offer Advanced Capabilities for SiP Design



3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Amkor Announces Product Qualification for SWIFT„¢ Packaging

3D Glass Solutions Collaborates with TE Connectivity

Silicon Labs Introduces New Bluetooth SiP Module

MediaTek Unveils SoCs for Fitness and Healthcare Devices

Intel Launches Intel® Curie„¢ Module SiP

Octavo Systems Launches OSD3358 SiP Device

UTAC Collaborates with AT & S

MediaTek Unveils New SiP Chipsets

JCET Receives Order to Assemble SiP Modules for Apple



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Amkor Technology, Inc. (USA)

ASE Group (Taiwan)

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (Taiwan)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

GS Nanotech (Russia)

Insight SiP (France)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Nanium S.A. (Portugal)

O.C.E. Technology Ltd. (Ireland)

Powertech Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

ShunSin Technology (Zhongshan) Limited (China)

Si2 Microsystems Private Limited (India)

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL) (Taiwan)

STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (Singapore)

Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Interconnection Technology - Wire Bonding and Flip-Chip Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Interconnection Technology - Wire Bonding and Flip-Chip Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Interconnection Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Wire Bonding and Flip-Chip Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 14: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: US Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Canadian Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Japanese Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 20: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: European Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Insight SiP - A Key French Market Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: French Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 25: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: German Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 27: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Italian Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 29: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: UK Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Rest of Europe Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Chinese Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 40: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Rest of World Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 51 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 53) The United States (16) Japan (3) Europe (8) - France (4) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25) Middle East (1)

