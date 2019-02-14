Global System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Industry
Feb 14, 2019, 16:11 ET
LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by: Interconnection Technology - Wire Bonding, and Flip-Chip; and End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 51 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amkor Technology, Inc.
- ASE Group
- ChipMOS Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- GS Nanotech
SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE (SiP) TECHNOLOGY MCP-7592 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Small Form Factor, High Performance & Energy Efficiency Needs of Electronics Industry Bolster Demand for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology
Growing Demand for Miniature and High Performance Electronic Devices & Systems Drive SiP Market
Developing Countries Offer Growth Prospects
Flip Chip Type of Interconnection Technology Leads SiP Technology Market
Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Revenue Growth in SiP Market
Portable Electronic Devices Stir Demand for Flat Packaging
2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market
Challenges Confronting the SiP Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Importance of SiP Technology in Electronics
Rising Demand for High Performance and Compact Consumer Electronics Drive Growth
List of Select SiP Solutions for Connected Devices
Growing Demand for Smart, Energy Efficient Electronics Provides Business Case for SiP
Growing Sales of Smartphones Bode Well for SiP Market
Table 1: World Smartphones Market (2015 & 2020): Annual Unit Shipments in Thousands by Region/ Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand for Tablet PCs - A Key Growth Driver
Table 2: Global Tablet Shipments in €˜000 Units for 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SiP Technology
Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver
IoT Opens New Growth Avenues for SiP
Table 3: Rapid Growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Market to Fuel Demand for Advanced System-in-Packaging (SiP) Technology - IoT Installed Base in Billions for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
TSVs for Die-to-Die/Die-to-Package Substrate Communication
Advanced Nodes Demand Innovative Package Technologies
PCB Considerations Vital for Using SiP in IoT Systems
WLCSP for Compact Form Factors
Trend Towards Smart Homes Offers Growth Opportunities
Table 4: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Semiconductor Companies to Adopt Advanced SiP Technology: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Miniaturization of Electronics - A Major Growth Driver for SiP
Need for Compact and High Speed Performance Products Spurs Market Growth
Shift in Direction towards €œMore Than Moore€™s Law€ Benefits the SiP Market
SMBs Spur the Adoption of SiP
Expanding Applications in Non- Battery Operated Systems Spur Market Growth
SoC Design Complexities Bring Focus onto SiP
Combined SoC and SiP Technology Gains Increased Demand
Need to Reduce Cost Per Function of ICs Boosts Market Demand
Advanced SiP Packaging Transforming System-Level Integration Landscape
Wafer-Based Advanced SiP
Laminate-based Advanced SiP
SiP Technology to Impact Fan-In Packaging Platform
Foundries Focus on Offering Turnkey Services with System-in- Package
Vendors Offer Advanced Capabilities for SiP Design
3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Amkor Announces Product Qualification for SWIFT„¢ Packaging
3D Glass Solutions Collaborates with TE Connectivity
Silicon Labs Introduces New Bluetooth SiP Module
MediaTek Unveils SoCs for Fitness and Healthcare Devices
Intel Launches Intel® Curie„¢ Module SiP
Octavo Systems Launches OSD3358 SiP Device
UTAC Collaborates with AT & S
MediaTek Unveils New SiP Chipsets
JCET Receives Order to Assemble SiP Modules for Apple
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Amkor Technology, Inc. (USA)
ASE Group (Taiwan)
ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (Taiwan)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
GS Nanotech (Russia)
Insight SiP (France)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
Nanium S.A. (Portugal)
O.C.E. Technology Ltd. (Ireland)
Powertech Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
ShunSin Technology (Zhongshan) Limited (China)
Si2 Microsystems Private Limited (India)
Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL) (Taiwan)
STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (Singapore)
Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Interconnection Technology - Wire Bonding and Flip-Chip Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Interconnection Technology - Wire Bonding and Flip-Chip Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Interconnection Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Wire Bonding and Flip-Chip Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 14: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: US Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Canadian Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Japanese Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
Table 20: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: European Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: European 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Insight SiP - A Key French Market Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: French Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
Market Analysis
Table 25: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: German Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 27: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Italian Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 29: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: UK Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Rest of Europe Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Chinese Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 40: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Rest of World Historic Review for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 51 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 53) The United States (16) Japan (3) Europe (8) - France (4) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25) Middle East (1)
