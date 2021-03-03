Global System Integration Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Mar 03, 2021, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 The "System Integration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global system integration market reached a value of US$ 303.2 Billion in 2020. System integration refers to the process of connecting the physical and digital IT infrastructure, including machine systems, inventory, databases, applications, protocols, formats and data use patterns, into a centralized network. It is installed using different methods, such as the horizontal, vertical, star and common data formats, with business process management, computer networking and manual programming. It maintains data integrity, reduces operational costs, increases workflow efficiency, enhances productivity, and improves business-to-business (B2B) communication. Consequently, it is widely employed in the healthcare, government, oil & gas, telecommunications and IT, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.
The rising scalability among businesses, along with the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, such as big data, cloud-based services, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), have increased the complexity of operations in different organizations. Consequently, there is a rise in demand for distributed information technology (IT) solutions, such as system integration, for streamlining different systems. Apart from this, the utilization of Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions is expanding the applications of system integration in industries such as transportation, and oil and gas as it provides the ability to share integrated resources across multiple applications.
At present, governments of numerous countries have imposed lockdowns and are promoting social distancing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As a result, several organizations are altering their business models and adopting remote working solutions. This has further escalated the demand for system integration as it allows secure and easy remote access to data on a real-time basis. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global system integration market to grow at a CAGR of 14.21% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Accenture Plc., BAE Systems Plc., Capgemini SA., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Service Limited and Wipro Limited.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global system integration market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global system integration market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global system integration market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global System Integration Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Service
7.1 Infrastructure Integration
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Application Integration
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Consulting
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
7.1 BFSI
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Government
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Manufacturing
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Telecommunications
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Retail
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Oil and Gas
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Healthcare
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Asia Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2.3 India
8.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.2.4 South Korea
8.2.4.1 Market Trends
8.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8.2.5 Australia
8.2.5.1 Market Trends
8.2.5.2 Market Forecast
8.2.6 Indonesia
8.2.6.1 Market Trends
8.2.6.2 Market Forecast
8.2.7 Others
8.2.7.1 Market Trends
8.2.7.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.1.1 Market Trends
8.3.1.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2 France
8.3.2.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3.3 United Kingdom
8.3.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.3.2 Market Forecast
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.4.1 Market Trends
8.3.4.2 Market Forecast
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.5.1 Market Trends
8.3.5.2 Market Forecast
8.3.6 Russia
8.3.6.1 Market Trends
8.3.6.2 Market Forecast
8.3.7 Others
8.3.7.1 Market Trends
8.3.7.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.1.1 Market Trends
8.4.1.2 Market Forecast
8.4.2 Mexico
8.4.2.1 Market Trends
8.4.2.2 Market Forecast
8.4.3 Others
8.4.3.1 Market Trends
8.4.3.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
8.5.3 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Accenture Plc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 BAE Systems Plc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Capgemini SA.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Dell Inc.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.7 HCL Technologies Limited
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 IBM Corporation
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Infosys Limited
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.11 Oracle Corporation
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11.3 Financials
13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.12 Tata Consultancy Service Limited
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12.3 Financials
13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.13 Wipro Limited
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13.3 Financials
13.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cegt1h
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article