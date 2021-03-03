Global System Integration Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 The "System Integration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global system integration market reached a value of US$ 303.2 Billion in 2020. System integration refers to the process of connecting the physical and digital IT infrastructure, including machine systems, inventory, databases, applications, protocols, formats and data use patterns, into a centralized network. It is installed using different methods, such as the horizontal, vertical, star and common data formats, with business process management, computer networking and manual programming. It maintains data integrity, reduces operational costs, increases workflow efficiency, enhances productivity, and improves business-to-business (B2B) communication. Consequently, it is widely employed in the healthcare, government, oil & gas, telecommunications and IT, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.



The rising scalability among businesses, along with the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, such as big data, cloud-based services, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), have increased the complexity of operations in different organizations. Consequently, there is a rise in demand for distributed information technology (IT) solutions, such as system integration, for streamlining different systems. Apart from this, the utilization of Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions is expanding the applications of system integration in industries such as transportation, and oil and gas as it provides the ability to share integrated resources across multiple applications.

At present, governments of numerous countries have imposed lockdowns and are promoting social distancing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As a result, several organizations are altering their business models and adopting remote working solutions. This has further escalated the demand for system integration as it allows secure and easy remote access to data on a real-time basis. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global system integration market to grow at a CAGR of 14.21% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Accenture Plc., BAE Systems Plc., Capgemini SA., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Service Limited and Wipro Limited.



