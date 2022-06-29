Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Prevalence of SLE Disease and Favorable Government Initiatives Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the global systemic lupus erythematosus market was valued at US$1.89 billion. The market is projected to reach US$2.71 billion by 2026. The systemic lupus erythematosus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% over the forecasted years 2022-2026.



SLE is a very undertreated disease with limited effective therapeutic options globally. The only available biologic therapy approved in this indication globally are GSK's Benlysta (approved by US FDA 2011 and China's NMPA in 2019), Astra Zeneca's Saphnelo (approved by the FDA in August 2021) and RemeGen's telitacicept (approved by China's NMPA in 2021). However, with significant unmet medical need, the market would grow in the years to come.





Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type: The report identifies six segments on the basis of Product Type: Biologics, NSAIDs, Antimalarial Drugs, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants and Others. In 2021, the biologics segment lead the market accounted for 33.7% share of the market.

By Route of Aministration: The report includes bifurcation of the market into three segments on the basis of route of aministration: Oral, Intravenous and Subcutaneous.

By End User: The report includes bifurcation of the market into three segments on the basis end user: Hospitals, Drug Lab and Others.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing female population, rapid urbanization, favorable Government initiatives, rising prevalence of SLE disease, etc. Several initiatives are taken by various organizations and government to aware people about SLE. With government support, various research institutes are providing drugs and therapies to the SLE patients. Several new drugs are under trial which are funded by government. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US is regularly releasing SLE disease statistics and warning citizens about the severe consequences of the disease, especially in women population.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, stringent regulatory environment, high cost of drug development, etc. Stringent regulatory environment is one of the major challenges to the systemic lupus erythematosus market. Traditionally, all vaccinations, medical gadgets, and helpful medications developed to treat certain diseases have undergone extensive testing in clinical trials to ensure their safety and feasibility in treating the disease. These trials are very time consuming and rules and regulations associated with it are very stringent. Due to this reason, research organizations or pharmaceutical companies have to experience slow progress towards regulatory approvals. The strict regulations would restrain the growth of the market.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as rising clinical trials, adoption of stem cell therapy, rising awareness among people, etc. For the treatment of Lupus, stem cell therapy may be one of the most promising new dimensions of medicine, especially for those who do not respond well to more traditional kinds of treatment. Adoption of Stem cell therapy is increasing because this is a new and advance technique to treat lupus and that would boost the SLE market growth.

Key Players:

Hoffmann-LA-Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Abbvie, Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

UCB SA

RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Biotest AG

Xencor, Inc.

Sanofi

Boston Pharmaceuticals

