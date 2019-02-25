Global Systems Integration Services Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Systems Integration Services in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 164 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Accenture Plc

- Amdocs, Inc.

- Atos SE

- Capgemini Group

- CGI Group Inc.

- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



SYSTEMS INTEGRATION SERVICES MCP-6093 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Systems Integration Services Market - A Prelude

Need for Integration in Heterogeneous IT Environment: A Key Growth Driver

Strong IT Investments Drive Market Demand

Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate, While Developing Market to Drive Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

M&A Activity



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Importance of Application Integration Magnifies Business Case for Integration Solutions

Application Integration - Key to IT Infrastructure Development

Enterprise Application Integration Rise in Popularity

Systems Integration in Service Oriented Architecture Continue to Rise in Demand

Competition in the SOA Integration Services Market

Growing Application Software Sales to Drive Systems Integration Revenues

Integration as a Service (IaaS) Marks the Rise of a New Business Model

Growing Inclination Towards SaaS Based Enterprise Application Software Drives IaaS

Opportunity Indicators

Table 1: Global Enterprise SaaS Software Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Market for SaaS in the Enterprise Application Software Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Content, Communications & Collaboration (CCC); Customer Relationship Management (CRM); Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & Supply Chain Management (SCM); Digital Content Creation (DCC); and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Investments in ERP Software

Software Testing Integration Market Posting Healthy Growth

Shift towards Cloud-based Platforms Offers Growth Opportunities

Adoption of Flexible Approaches - A Key Trend

Increasing Significance of Mobile Testing Solutions Drives Demand

Small Players Focus on Open-Source Testing Tools

Specialization is the Way to Go

IoT Unlocks Potential Business Opportunities for Systems Integration Services

System Integration Assumes Critical Importance in Modern Data Centers

Data Center Consolidation & Virtualization Drives Demand for Integration Services

Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth

SMBs: A Lucrative End-User Segment

Strong Growth in IPTV Market Elevates Demand for System Integration in IPTV Networks

Public Sector: An Attractive Customer Cluster

Growing Need for Advanced Integration Platforms by Life Science Organizations

Certified Integration Solutions

High Flexibility and Scalability

Mobilization of Business-Critical Processes

Real-Time Processing and Analysis of Business Data

Connecting Systems Using One Skill Set

Systems Integration Gains Prominence in Civil Infrastructure Sector

21st Century Civil Infrastructure Projects - Challenges Confronting Systems Integration

Changing Dynamics in Telecom Sector Create Robust Business Case

Banking & Finance Entities Prioritize Systems Integration

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Augments the Demand

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility

Market Challenges



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. SERVICE/SOLUTION LAUNCHES

Oracle Unveils Data Integrator Cloud

Globus Eight Unveils LifeOn Platform to Facilitate Smart Object Integration with IoT Technology

Elmo Solutions Introduces Agni Link CAD-ERP Data Integration System for Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2016 Platform

BT Unveils New Range of Cloud Services Facilitating Inter Application-Data Integration

Fujitsu Expands PRIMEFLEX Portfolio with Addition of Over 20 PRIMEFLEX Integrated Systems

OSIsoft Introduces PI Integrator Software Integration Solution for Business Analytics

ISPW BenchMark Rolls Out Support for Multi-Software Development Environment



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Tech Mahindra to Acquire CJS Solutions

Francisco Partners Acquires Majority Stake in SmartBear Software

Accenture Acquires InvestTech Systems

DXC Technology Bags DoD Contract

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and CSC Establish DXC Technology

Accenture Takes Over VERAX Solutions

Micro Focus Receives Investors€™ Approval for HP€™s Software Business Takeover

Atos to Partner Glasgow 2018 European Championships

Atos Bags Multi-Year Contract from Western Australian Government

Accenture Wins Government Contract in Australia

Indra Deploys VTMIS at Vitoria Port

Tech Mahindra and Al Fozan Midad Holdings Establish Tech Mahindra Arabia

Capgemini Dissolves IGATE

IBM Takes Over Bluewolf Group

Micro Focus Acquires Serena Software

Vodafone India and IBM Renew IT Services Deal

Orion Health Selects Cognizant as Systems Integration Partner in the US

Accenture Successfully Buys Out Formicary

KION Group Set to Buy Out Retrotech

Markit Successfully Takes Control of J.P. Morgan€™s System Integration Software Solution

IBM Inks Agreement to Take Over Aperto

CGI Partners with Unit4 to Deliver System Integration Services to Unit4 Clientele

Capgemini Expands Global Cloud Services Program with Addition of Microsoft

UK Sport Enters into Long Term Partnership with CGI

Tricentis Partners with Infosys to Further Enhance QA Execution and Strategy Globally

Accenture Inks Agreement to Buy Out Sagacious Consultants

ClientTrack„¢ Teams Up with eSystems to Provide Enhanced Case Management System

WebNMS Teams Up with Standout Business Solutions to Provide Scalable IoT/M2M Solutions to West African Enterprise Customers

Siemens and Accenture to Expand Operations of Their Joint Venture: OMNETRIC Group to Cover Brazil and Latin America

Berkana Resources Successfully Concludes MarkWest Energy Project



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Amdocs, Inc. (USA)

Atos SE (France)

Capgemini Group (France)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)

DXC Technology Co. (USA)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Infosys Ltd. (India)

Micro Focus International plc (UK)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (USA)

SmartBear Software Inc. (USA)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) (India)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

TestPlant Limited (UK)

Tricentis GmbH (Austria)

T-Systems International GmbH (Germany)

UST Global (USA)

Wipro Limited (India)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Historic Review for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Enterprise Application Integration Spiral in Demand

Adoption of IT Consulting & Systems Integration Grows among US Hospitals

Table 6: US Security Systems Integration Market by Product Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Access Control, Fire Protection, Integrated Non-Residential Systems, Intrusion Alarms, Video Surveillance and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: US Security Systems Integration Market by Service Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Monitoring, Non-Contracted Service, Sales & Installation, Service Contracts and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 8: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: US Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 10: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Canadian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan: A Prominent IT Technologies Market

Service Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Japanese Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

A Brief Overview

Table 14: European Systems Integration Services Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: European Historic Review for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: European 14-Year Perspective for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: French Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: German Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 22: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Italian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Service Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: UK Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Spanish Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 28: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Russian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Australia: The Dominant Market in Asia-Pacific

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Australian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Systems Integration Services in China - An Overview

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Chinese Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Systems Integration Services in India - An Overview

Service Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Indian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Indonesian Systems Integration Services Market - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Latin American Historic Review for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Brazilian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 48: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

The Middle East & African Systems Integration Services Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 164 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 175) The United States (76) Canada (6) Japan (7) Europe (34) - France (4) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46) Middle East (4) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

