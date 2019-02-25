Global Systems Integration Services Industry
Feb 25, 2019, 17:08 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Systems Integration Services in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 164 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accenture Plc
- Amdocs, Inc.
- Atos SE
- Capgemini Group
- CGI Group Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
SYSTEMS INTEGRATION SERVICES MCP-6093 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Systems Integration Services Market - A Prelude
Need for Integration in Heterogeneous IT Environment: A Key Growth Driver
Strong IT Investments Drive Market Demand
Market Outlook
Developed Markets Dominate, While Developing Market to Drive Future Growth
Competitive Landscape
M&A Activity
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Importance of Application Integration Magnifies Business Case for Integration Solutions
Application Integration - Key to IT Infrastructure Development
Enterprise Application Integration Rise in Popularity
Systems Integration in Service Oriented Architecture Continue to Rise in Demand
Competition in the SOA Integration Services Market
Growing Application Software Sales to Drive Systems Integration Revenues
Integration as a Service (IaaS) Marks the Rise of a New Business Model
Growing Inclination Towards SaaS Based Enterprise Application Software Drives IaaS
Opportunity Indicators
Table 1: Global Enterprise SaaS Software Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Market for SaaS in the Enterprise Application Software Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Content, Communications & Collaboration (CCC); Customer Relationship Management (CRM); Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & Supply Chain Management (SCM); Digital Content Creation (DCC); and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Investments in ERP Software
Software Testing Integration Market Posting Healthy Growth
Shift towards Cloud-based Platforms Offers Growth Opportunities
Adoption of Flexible Approaches - A Key Trend
Increasing Significance of Mobile Testing Solutions Drives Demand
Small Players Focus on Open-Source Testing Tools
Specialization is the Way to Go
IoT Unlocks Potential Business Opportunities for Systems Integration Services
System Integration Assumes Critical Importance in Modern Data Centers
Data Center Consolidation & Virtualization Drives Demand for Integration Services
Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth
SMBs: A Lucrative End-User Segment
Strong Growth in IPTV Market Elevates Demand for System Integration in IPTV Networks
Public Sector: An Attractive Customer Cluster
Growing Need for Advanced Integration Platforms by Life Science Organizations
Certified Integration Solutions
High Flexibility and Scalability
Mobilization of Business-Critical Processes
Real-Time Processing and Analysis of Business Data
Connecting Systems Using One Skill Set
Systems Integration Gains Prominence in Civil Infrastructure Sector
21st Century Civil Infrastructure Projects - Challenges Confronting Systems Integration
Changing Dynamics in Telecom Sector Create Robust Business Case
Banking & Finance Entities Prioritize Systems Integration
Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Augments the Demand
BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility
Market Challenges
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. SERVICE/SOLUTION LAUNCHES
Oracle Unveils Data Integrator Cloud
Globus Eight Unveils LifeOn Platform to Facilitate Smart Object Integration with IoT Technology
Elmo Solutions Introduces Agni Link CAD-ERP Data Integration System for Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2016 Platform
BT Unveils New Range of Cloud Services Facilitating Inter Application-Data Integration
Fujitsu Expands PRIMEFLEX Portfolio with Addition of Over 20 PRIMEFLEX Integrated Systems
OSIsoft Introduces PI Integrator Software Integration Solution for Business Analytics
ISPW BenchMark Rolls Out Support for Multi-Software Development Environment
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Tech Mahindra to Acquire CJS Solutions
Francisco Partners Acquires Majority Stake in SmartBear Software
Accenture Acquires InvestTech Systems
DXC Technology Bags DoD Contract
Hewlett Packard Enterprise and CSC Establish DXC Technology
Accenture Takes Over VERAX Solutions
Micro Focus Receives Investors€™ Approval for HP€™s Software Business Takeover
Atos to Partner Glasgow 2018 European Championships
Atos Bags Multi-Year Contract from Western Australian Government
Accenture Wins Government Contract in Australia
Indra Deploys VTMIS at Vitoria Port
Tech Mahindra and Al Fozan Midad Holdings Establish Tech Mahindra Arabia
Capgemini Dissolves IGATE
IBM Takes Over Bluewolf Group
Micro Focus Acquires Serena Software
Vodafone India and IBM Renew IT Services Deal
Orion Health Selects Cognizant as Systems Integration Partner in the US
Accenture Successfully Buys Out Formicary
KION Group Set to Buy Out Retrotech
Markit Successfully Takes Control of J.P. Morgan€™s System Integration Software Solution
IBM Inks Agreement to Take Over Aperto
CGI Partners with Unit4 to Deliver System Integration Services to Unit4 Clientele
Capgemini Expands Global Cloud Services Program with Addition of Microsoft
UK Sport Enters into Long Term Partnership with CGI
Tricentis Partners with Infosys to Further Enhance QA Execution and Strategy Globally
Accenture Inks Agreement to Buy Out Sagacious Consultants
ClientTrack„¢ Teams Up with eSystems to Provide Enhanced Case Management System
WebNMS Teams Up with Standout Business Solutions to Provide Scalable IoT/M2M Solutions to West African Enterprise Customers
Siemens and Accenture to Expand Operations of Their Joint Venture: OMNETRIC Group to Cover Brazil and Latin America
Berkana Resources Successfully Concludes MarkWest Energy Project
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Amdocs, Inc. (USA)
Atos SE (France)
Capgemini Group (France)
CGI Group Inc. (Canada)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)
DXC Technology Co. (USA)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)
Infosys Ltd. (India)
Micro Focus International plc (UK)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (USA)
SmartBear Software Inc. (USA)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) (India)
Tech Mahindra Limited (India)
TestPlant Limited (UK)
Tricentis GmbH (Austria)
T-Systems International GmbH (Germany)
UST Global (USA)
Wipro Limited (India)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World Historic Review for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Enterprise Application Integration Spiral in Demand
Adoption of IT Consulting & Systems Integration Grows among US Hospitals
Table 6: US Security Systems Integration Market by Product Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Access Control, Fire Protection, Integrated Non-Residential Systems, Intrusion Alarms, Video Surveillance and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: US Security Systems Integration Market by Service Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Monitoring, Non-Contracted Service, Sales & Installation, Service Contracts and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Service Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 8: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: US Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Service Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 10: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Canadian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan: A Prominent IT Technologies Market
Service Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Japanese Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
A Brief Overview
Table 14: European Systems Integration Services Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: European Historic Review for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: European 14-Year Perspective for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: French Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: German Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 22: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Italian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Service Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: UK Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Spanish Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 28: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Russian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Australia: The Dominant Market in Asia-Pacific
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Australian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Systems Integration Services in China - An Overview
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Chinese Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Systems Integration Services in India - An Overview
Service Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Indian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Indonesian Systems Integration Services Market - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Latin American Historic Review for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Systems Integration Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Brazilian Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 48: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
The Middle East & African Systems Integration Services Market
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Systems Integration Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 164 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 175) The United States (76) Canada (6) Japan (7) Europe (34) - France (4) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46) Middle East (4) Latin America (1) Africa (1)
