Global T-shirt Printing Machines Market Bolstered by Rising Custom T-Shirt Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'T-shirt Printing Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The t-shirt printing industry has staged a remarkable comeback post dismal market conditions prevalent during the economic crisis when cash strapped consumer were finding it difficult to allocate funds to discretionary expenses like custom T-shirts. With economies showing stability, rising income for both consumers and businesses is expected to underpin the custom t-shirt printing industry.

The versatility and variety offered by custom-print t-shirts magnetize the younger generation to this particular fashion trend. Custom-print t-shirts are perceived by the younger generation to be unique, trendy, fashionable, and above all reflective of individual personalities.

Custom print t-shirts are particularly popular at concerts and music events. This has majorly to do with the expressive nature of both t-shirt graphics and music. In addition, with the rising demand in the overall t-shirts clothing segment, the t-shirt printing machines market is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



The resurgence in the t-shirt printing market post-economic crisis has been strongly influenced by advancements in the printing technology. The advancements in technology have led to the introduction of advanced inkjet heads that are compatible with a variety of inks from different suppliers.

This development bodes well for the overall market growth. The industry has been aligning its research and development activities taking into account the dynamic nature of fashion trends demanding shorter production cycles and high-quality prints. Such efforts in line with technological developments are helping the industry keep pace with the ever-changing fashion landscape. With the growing t-shirt and custom t-shirt printing industry globally the demand for t-shirt printing machines is growing steadily. The custom t-shirt printing market is expected to reach US$ 5919.9 Mn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2021. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to remain dominant by 2030, expanding at the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030. Currently, in terms of volume, the demand for screen T-shirt printing machine is high in the region owing to low initial cost of these printers than digital and plot printers.

In Europe, major T-shirt printing machine manufacturers are investing substantial amount on development of innovative and cost effective T-shirt printing technologies to gain first mover advantage. Also, growing demand of on-demand T-shirt printing services in major countries such as Germany, UK and France is boosting the market growth, hence, opening an opportunity window for T-shirt printer manufacturers.



