Global Table-top Spirometer Market 2018-2022

News provided by

ReportBuyer

09:38 ET

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Table-top Spirometer

A table-top spirometer is a medical apparatus that is used to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs. The device produces a spirogram that is a graphic record of the ventilation patterns of the lungs.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5439324

Technavio's analysts forecast the global table-top spirometer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global table-top spirometer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Table-top Spirometer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• COSMED
• Hill-Rom
• Neurosoft
• Schiller
• Vitalograph

Market driver
• Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Rising availability of alternative devices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Rising awareness of respiratory devices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5439324

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-table-top-spirometer-market-2018-2022-300666451.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

Also from this source

10:13 ET The Big Data Market: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges,...

10:09 ET Global 3D Optical Microscope Market 2018-2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Table-top Spirometer Market 2018-2022

News provided by

ReportBuyer

09:38 ET