Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market Report 2022: In 2021, Sales Reached $414.8 Million, a Decline of 4.9% - Revenue and Unit Shipments Forecast to 2026

In 2021, the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market sales reached $414.8 million, registering a decline of 4.9%

This study captures the market dynamics in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market, including the changing trends in the tabletop audio, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the adoption of different types of endpoints, and the forecast of endpoint revenue and unit shipments until 2026.

The report also discusses the trends, forecasts, and market shares for the TDM/IP and USB audio conferencing endpoint sub-segments. Further, the study provides recommendations for vendors in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market.

The opportunity for the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market shrank in 2021 as demand for IP audio devices declined dramatically and personal USB audio conferencing endpoint sales slowed down.

Globally, the practice of remote working by employees of large businesses and intermittent lockdowns due to COVID-19 protocols in select countries resulted in IP tabletop audio conferencing endpoints sales declining by 20.8 percent in revenue terms. On the other hand, the slowing of personal USB audio adoption had a negative effect on the total USB audio market, which saw a 5.3 percent revenue growth in 2021 as opposed to 84.2 percent in 2020.

The market's revenue opportunity is increasingly shifting towards USB audio devices. Driven by remote working trends, there will be a slow but steady demand for personal USB audio endpoints. The group USB audio device segment is also gaining traction in meeting rooms as a part of stand-alone audio devices and A/V kits. This segment is experiencing a slew of new product launches that range from low-price to premium endpoints.

On the other hand, the IP endpoint segment is expected to see a gradual recovery on account of enterprises' return to office initiatives. However, user preference for USB wall-mount bars over IP tabletop audio devices in meeting spaces will make it difficult for IP audio conferencing endpoint sales to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Total Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoint Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market

Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation, Definition, and Examples

Market Segmentation - Stand-alone Audio Versus Modular A/V Kits

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Key Growth Metrics for TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Pricing Forecast - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Forecast Analysis - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Share - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Key Growth Metrics for USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Unit Forecast by Product - Personal Versus Group USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Percent Unit Forecast by Product - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market

Pricing Forecast - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Forecast Analysis - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Share - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Personal USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints for Remote Workers - 2022

Growth Opportunity 2: Premium Personal USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoint Opportunity - 2022

Growth Opportunity 3: Meeting Room Transformation - 2022

Growth Opportunity 4: Opportunities by Business Size and Vertical - 2022

Growth Opportunity 5: Device Management Services - 2022

6. Next Steps

