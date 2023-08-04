Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market Report 2023-2027: Market Landscape Shifts - Decline in Demand for TDM/IP Endpoints and USB Audio Devices

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market-Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market sales reached $328.4 million, registering a decline of 19.4%

This comprehensive study delves into the dynamics of the tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market, shedding light on the ever-evolving trends in tabletop audio technology.

The report carefully examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the adoption of different endpoint types, providing valuable insights into the market's trajectory with revenue and unit shipment forecasts until 2027. Furthermore, the study offers an in-depth analysis of the TDM/IP and USB audio conferencing endpoint sub-segments, presenting trends, forecasts, and market shares within these categories.

With the market landscape experiencing changes in 2022, particularly with a decline in demand for IP audio devices and slowed sales of USB audio conferencing endpoints, the report aims to equip vendors in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market with actionable recommendations to seize emerging opportunities and navigate through challenges.

Owing to sluggish demand for TDM/IP endpoints and uncertainty about provisioning tabletop IP audio in meeting rooms among the majority of businesses, the total TDM/IP endpoints segment registered a decline of 6.2 percent, reaching $120.0 million in 2022. In 2022, the total USB endpoints segment registered a steep downturn in demand of 25.4 percent, dropping to $208.3 million for the year due to market saturation.

The market's revenue opportunity is increasingly shifting towards USB audio devices. Driven by remote working trends, there will be a slow but steady demand for personal USB audio endpoints over the forecast period. Personal USB tabletop audio device sales declined in 2022, as the sales was maximized in 2020-21 leveraging the remote working norm.

Personal USB audio device demand will recover from 2024 when replacement of units and repurchases occur. The group USB audio device segment is also gaining traction in meeting rooms as a part of stand-alone audio devices and A/V kits. This segment is experiencing a slew of new product launches that range from low-price to premium endpoints.

On the other hand, the IP endpoint segment is expected to see a gradual recovery on account of enterprises' return to office initiatives. However, user preference for USB wall-mount bars over IP tabletop audio devices in meeting spaces will make it difficult for IP audio conferencing endpoint sales to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoint Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Market Segmentation, Definition, and Examples

Segmentation - Stand-alone Audio versus Modular A/V Kits

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Executive Summary

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - TDM/IP Endpoints

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Pricing Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - USB Endpoints

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Pricing Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Effective Pricing Strategies as Means to Combat Saturation in the Personal USB Tabletop Audio Segment

Speakerphone+Dock/Hub Functionality - New Product Development to Combat Market Saturation in USB

Creative Marketing and Innovative Sales Strategies to Combat Market Saturation in USB

Meeting Room Transformation

Opportunities by Business Size & Vertical

6. End User Surveys

