Global Tableware Industry

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tableware in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players
- Abert SpA
- Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd.
- ARC International SA
- Auratic Inc.
- Belleek Pottery Ltd.
- Capdeco SARL
TABLEWARE MCP-2794 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Dinnerware
Classification by Materials
Classification by Style
Formal Dinnerware
Casual Dinnerware
Transitional Style
Flatware
Categorization of Flatware
Sterling Silver
Silverplate
Stainless Steel
Glassware & Crystalware
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Tableware: Blending Versatile and Beautiful Styles with Functionality, Durability and Performance
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Factors Driving Global Demand for Tableware
Advanced and Innovative Solutions
Consumer Preferences: The Ruling Factor
Factors Impacting Sales of Housewares (On a Scale of 1-10)
Greater Choice from Mix-and-Match
Colors, Patterns and Finishes
Bold Colors in Vogue
Cookware-cum-Serveware
Convenience
Wide Range of Options
Customization to Local Tastes
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Current and Future Market Growth
Table 1: Global Tableware Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Housewares Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Housewares Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Asia-Pacific, North America & Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Standards of Living Favors Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products
China Dominates Global Tableware Production
Table 4: Leading Tableware Producing Region/Countries Worldwide (2018E) - Percentage Breakdown for China, Europe, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Americas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
Tableware Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
Select Popular Tableware Brands
Corelle
Lenox
Mikasa
Noritake
Pfaltzgraff
Rachael Ray
Royal Doulton
Sango
Wedgwood
Williams Sonoma
Popular Flatware and Silverware Brands
Key Competitive Traits
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Licensing: A Time Tested Strategy
In-Store Shopping Continues to be in Vogue
Extending Lines of Popular Patterns: A Better Bet
Positioning Tableware Products as Gifts: A Winning Strategy
Players Invest Resources in Innovative Marketing Strategies
Mounting Challenges Affect Manufacturers Profit Margins
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Multifunctional Tableware from Space- Conscious Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Table 5: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand for Stainless Steel Tableware Benefit Market Expansion
Demand for Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulation Beverageware on the Rise
Tableware Innovations: Spearheading Growth
Edible Tableware: An Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Alternative to Plastic Tableware
Edible Cutlery
Eatware: Innovative Tableware Addressing Unique Requirements of Alzheimer's Patients
Brightest White Constellation Dinnerware
Novel Dinnerware, Premium Glassware and Teaware Collection
Levitating PLATE
Zenix®: Mineral Raw Material Reinforced with Alumina
iFork: Germ-free Line of Flatware
Tableware for Sustainable Eating
Glassware & Crystalware Design Transformation from Functional to Aesthetically Pleasing Augurs Well for Market Adoption
High Aesthetic Value Drive Healthy Demand for Crystal Ware
Shift in Preference from White to Various Colors, Shapes, and Textures: A Strong Growth Driver
One-Dish Meals Lead to Bowls Replacing Plates
Versatility of Melamine Dinnerware Spurs Demand from Indoor and Outdoor Dining Applications
Resilient Healthcare Sector Extends Potential Opportunities
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Demand
Table 7: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Hospitality Industry Boosts Tableware Sales
Demand for Glass Tableware on the Growth Path
Vintage-Styled Glassware and Dinnerware Witness Resurgence in Demand
High-End Tableware Customers Largely Brand Oriented
The Eating-Out Trend and Expansion of the Fast Food Sector Drive Demand for Disposable Tableware
Disposable Eco-Friendly Tableware: The Next Big Thing
Acrylic Tableware: Beyond Traditional Settings
Rise of Digital Technologies Drive Online Sales of Tableware
Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 10: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Generation X: Potential Growth Target
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Table 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transition in Family Systems
Rise in Wealthy Population
Table 13: Top 15 Countries with Millionaire Households (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Countries with Highest Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) (In '000s): 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Middle Class
Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Middle Class Spending by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P): Breakdown of Spending (in US$ Trillion) for North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Disposable Incomes
Key Trade Ordinances and Laws Impacting Housewares Exports
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Tableware: A Prelude
Tableware Design Areas
Simple Traditional Designs
Ornate Traditional Designs
Contemporary Designs
Transitional Designs
Dinnerware
Emphasis on Looks
Evolution
Chinese Porcelain
Classification of Dinnerware by Materials
Vitrified and Non-Vitrified Ceramics
China - The Most Popular Ceramic
Fine China - The Highest-Quality China
Bone China - The Delicate Delight
Casual China
Stoneware
Earthenware, Semi-Porcelain, Ironstone and Pottery
Earthenware
Semi-Porcelain
Ironstone
Pottery
Glass and Glass-Ceramic (Pyroceram)
Melamine and Polycarbonate
Classification of Dinnerware by Style
Formal Dinnerware
Casual Dinnerware
Housewares Dinnerware
Transitional Style
Flatware
History of Flatware
Understanding British Hallmarks
Categorization of Flatware
Sterling Silver
Silverplate
Stainless Steel
Gold Electroplate
Glassware/Crystalware
Compounds That Make Up Glass
Soda-Lime Glass
Potash Glass
Classification of Glassware & Crystalware
Beverageware
Stemware
Barware
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Dendy to Relaunch in Hospitality Market
Wedgwood Launches GIO Tableware Collection
Yash Papers Launches Chuk Eco-Friendly Tableware Range
Porcel Introduces Precious and Fortuna Porcelain Collections
Zak Designs Expands Bzyoo Collection by New Rebel Collection
HLC Introduces Daffodil
Tochigi Introduces Ceramic Tableware
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
RAK Porcelain USA and Stölzle Glassware Enters into a Joint Distribution Agreement
Lifetime Brands to Acquire Filament
G.E.T. Enters into Merger with Winco
Lifetime Brands Acquires Fitz and Floyd®
ThermoServ Acquires Prolon®
Bormioli Luigi to Acquire Bormioli Rocco' Pharma and Tableware Business Divisions
Cornell Capital Purchases World Kitchen
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abert SpA (Italy)
Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd. (China)
ARC International SA (France)
Auratic Inc. (USA)
Belleek Pottery Ltd. (UK)
Aynsley China Ltd. (UK)
Capdeco SARL (France)
Corelle Brands Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Churchill China plc (UK)
Crystalex CZ, s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC (Sri Lanka)
Fiskars Oyj Abp (Finland)
IKEA A/S (Denmark)
LaOpala RG Limited (India)
La Tavola S.r.l. (Italy)
Lenox Corporation (USA)
Libbey Inc. (USA)
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (USA)
Pfaltzgraff Co. (USA)
Mikasa & Company (USA)
Manuel Marques Herdeiros S.A. (Portugal)
Noritake Co., Limited (Japan)
Ocean Glass Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Orrefors Kosta Boda AB (Sweden)
Porcel S.A. (Portugal)
Porland Porselen Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)
Portmeirion Group PLC (UK)
RAK Porcelain (UAE)
RONA a.s. (Slovakia)
Rosenthal GmbH (Germany)
Royal Porcelain Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
Rudolf Kämpf (Czech Republic)
Steelite International plc (UK)
Royal Crown Derby Porcelain Company Limited (UK)
Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH (Austria)
Stölzle Lausitz GmbH (Germany)
The Denby Pottery Company Limited (UK)
The Oneida Group, Inc. (USA)
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (Turkey)
Pasabahce Cam San. ve Tic. A.S. (Turkey)
Vidriería y Cristalería de Lamiaco, S.A. (Spain)
Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany)
WMF Group GmbH (Germany)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Tableware Market by Product Group
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dinnerware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Dinnerware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Dinnerware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flatware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Flatware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Flatware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glassware & Crystalware by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Glassware & Crystalware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Glassware & Crystalware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Healthy Growth Projected for the US Market
Growing Demand for High End Sophisticated Tableware Bodes Well for Market Growth
Recovering Residential Construction to Spur Market Adoption
Table 29: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers
Sanguine Prospects Unfold in the Tableware Market
Consumer Preferences Change with Changing Times
Trend Away from Offshore Manufacturing Gains Momentum
Digital Technologies Gain Significance
Beverageware Now Becomes an Affordable Luxury
Plastic Tableware: Influenced by Imports and Price
Dinnerware: Highly Influenced by Consumer Preference
Casual Dinnerware Preferred Over Formal
Mirror Finish and Stainless Steel Flatware: The In-Thing
Crystalware: Driven by Growing Demand for Giftware
Popular Dinnerware Brands: 2018
Corelle 20-Piece Living Ware Dinnerware Set with Storage, Mystic Gray
Laurie Gates' Gibson Studio Line 12-Piece Solana Melamine Dinnerware
Corelle Square 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Shadow Iris
Corelle Living Ware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Urban Black
Amazon Basics 16-Piece Cafe Stripe Dinnerware Set, Grey
Gibson Casa Estebana 16-piece Dinnerware Set
Amazon Basics 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Rachael Ray 55093 Cucina 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, Agave Blue
10 Strawberry Street Nova Square Banquet 45-piece
Gibson Elite Tequesta 16-Piece Square Dinnerware Set, Taupe
Houseware Retailing: Intensely Competitive
Table 31: Leading Housewares Retailers in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Dollar General, Home Depot, Kmart, Target, Walgreen, Walmart, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Retail Stores Face Mounting Competition from Online Vendors and Department Stores
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: US Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: US 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Demand for Cost-Competitive and Innovative Products Sustain Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Affordability Gains Significance in the Japanese Tableware Market
Plasticware Rises in Popularity
Distribution Network
Distribution Flow Chart
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers
Glass and China: Preferred Tableware
Changing Lifestyle Transforms Buying Behavior
Demographic Composition of Population Redefining Trends
Noritake Co., Limited - A Major Japan-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Japanese Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed With Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Western European Countries Dominate Sales, While Eastern European Countries Drive Growth
Table Dining, Hand-Made, Cooking at Home Trends Drive Demand for Tableware
High-end Glassware Offers Immense Growth Opportunities in Europe
Casual Lifestyle Trend Bodes Well for Plasticware
Trendy Products: The Future Growth Area
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European Historic Review for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: French Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: French 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Germany: A Matured yet Growing Market for Tableware
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: German Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: German 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Italy: One of the Leading Producers of Glassware in Europe
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Italian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Growing Demand for Long Lasting, Versatile, Affordable and Easy-to-Care Products Drive Market Growth
Tableware: Demand Drivers Summarized
Functional Glassware Preferred over Fine Crystal Ware
Cheap Imports Impede Growth of Domestically Made Products
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: UK Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: UK 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Demand for Durable and Functional Tableware Gain Momentum
Vidriería y Cristalería de Lamiaco, S.A. - A Major Spain- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Spanish Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 62: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Russian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Key Regional Markets
Belgium
The Netherlands
Turkey
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Favorable Economic & Demographic Trends Power Market Growth
Rapid Urbanization
Table 68: Urbanization in China (2007-2017): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Urbanization in India (2007-2017): Urban Population as a Percentage of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fastest Growth in Domestic Demand
Table 70: Global Tableware Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Global Housewares Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Global Housewares Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Asia-Pacific, Developed Markets, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Upward Momentum in Construction Activity
Table 73: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Standards of Living
Table 74: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017E, 2025P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Consumer Affluence Drives Demand for Premium Tableware
Guangdong and Zhejiang Provinces: The Manufacturing Hubs for Housewares
Chinese Dinnerware Highly Popular in Foreign Markets
Positive Outlook for Flatware Exports
Housewares Market in China: Key Challenges
Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd. - A Major China-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Chinese Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Indian Tableware Market Offers Immense Potential
Growth Driving Factors in a Nutshell
Glassware and Crystals Market on the Rise
Launch of Innovative and Eco-Friendly Plant-Fiber- Based Tableware Products Bodes Well for the Market
Popular Dinnerware Companies and Brands in India
Borosil
Clay Craft
Corelle
Fab India
Jaypore
Larah
Lazzaro
La Opala
Treo
Yera
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 84: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Indian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Regional Markets
Australia
Bangladesh
Hong Kong
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Saudi Arabian Glass Tableware Market on an Upward Trend
Changing Lifestyle Influences Buying Behavior in the UAE
RAK Porcelain - A Major UAE-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 90: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Middle East & African Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 93: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Latin American Historic Review for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Latin American Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Growing Preference for Porcelain Tableware Drive Market Gains
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Brazilian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 102: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 205) The United States (58) Canada (5) Japan (7) Europe (105) - France (13) - Germany (21) - The United Kingdom (19) - Italy (20) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (2) Latin America (2)
