Global Tableware Industry

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tableware in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abert SpA

- Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd.

- ARC International SA

- Auratic Inc.

- Belleek Pottery Ltd.

- Capdeco SARL



TABLEWARE MCP-2794 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Dinnerware

Classification by Materials

Classification by Style

Formal Dinnerware

Casual Dinnerware

Transitional Style

Flatware

Categorization of Flatware

Sterling Silver

Silverplate

Stainless Steel

Glassware & Crystalware



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Tableware: Blending Versatile and Beautiful Styles with Functionality, Durability and Performance

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Factors Driving Global Demand for Tableware

Advanced and Innovative Solutions

Consumer Preferences: The Ruling Factor

Factors Impacting Sales of Housewares (On a Scale of 1-10)

Greater Choice from Mix-and-Match

Colors, Patterns and Finishes

Bold Colors in Vogue

Cookware-cum-Serveware

Convenience

Wide Range of Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Current and Future Market Growth

Table 1: Global Tableware Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Housewares Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Housewares Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Asia-Pacific, North America & Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Standards of Living Favors Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products

China Dominates Global Tableware Production

Table 4: Leading Tableware Producing Region/Countries Worldwide (2018E) - Percentage Breakdown for China, Europe, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Americas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Tableware Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Select Popular Tableware Brands

Corelle

Lenox

Mikasa

Noritake

Pfaltzgraff

Rachael Ray

Royal Doulton

Sango

Wedgwood

Williams Sonoma

Popular Flatware and Silverware Brands

Key Competitive Traits

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Licensing: A Time Tested Strategy

In-Store Shopping Continues to be in Vogue

Extending Lines of Popular Patterns: A Better Bet

Positioning Tableware Products as Gifts: A Winning Strategy

Players Invest Resources in Innovative Marketing Strategies

Mounting Challenges Affect Manufacturers Profit Margins



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Multifunctional Tableware from Space- Conscious Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 5: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Demand for Stainless Steel Tableware Benefit Market Expansion

Demand for Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulation Beverageware on the Rise

Tableware Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Edible Tableware: An Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Alternative to Plastic Tableware

Edible Cutlery

Eatware: Innovative Tableware Addressing Unique Requirements of Alzheimer's Patients

Brightest White Constellation Dinnerware

Novel Dinnerware, Premium Glassware and Teaware Collection

Levitating PLATE

Zenix®: Mineral Raw Material Reinforced with Alumina

iFork: Germ-free Line of Flatware

Tableware for Sustainable Eating

Glassware & Crystalware Design Transformation from Functional to Aesthetically Pleasing Augurs Well for Market Adoption

High Aesthetic Value Drive Healthy Demand for Crystal Ware

Shift in Preference from White to Various Colors, Shapes, and Textures: A Strong Growth Driver

One-Dish Meals Lead to Bowls Replacing Plates

Versatility of Melamine Dinnerware Spurs Demand from Indoor and Outdoor Dining Applications

Resilient Healthcare Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Demand

Table 7: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Hospitality Industry Boosts Tableware Sales

Demand for Glass Tableware on the Growth Path

Vintage-Styled Glassware and Dinnerware Witness Resurgence in Demand

High-End Tableware Customers Largely Brand Oriented

The Eating-Out Trend and Expansion of the Fast Food Sector Drive Demand for Disposable Tableware

Disposable Eco-Friendly Tableware: The Next Big Thing

Acrylic Tableware: Beyond Traditional Settings

Rise of Digital Technologies Drive Online Sales of Tableware

Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 10: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Generation X: Potential Growth Target

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Table 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Transition in Family Systems

Rise in Wealthy Population

Table 13: Top 15 Countries with Millionaire Households (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Countries with Highest Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) (In '000s): 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Middle Class

Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Middle Class Spending by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P): Breakdown of Spending (in US$ Trillion) for North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Key Trade Ordinances and Laws Impacting Housewares Exports



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Tableware: A Prelude

Tableware Design Areas

Simple Traditional Designs

Ornate Traditional Designs

Contemporary Designs

Transitional Designs

Dinnerware

Emphasis on Looks

Evolution

Chinese Porcelain

Classification of Dinnerware by Materials

Vitrified and Non-Vitrified Ceramics

China - The Most Popular Ceramic

Fine China - The Highest-Quality China

Bone China - The Delicate Delight

Casual China

Stoneware

Earthenware, Semi-Porcelain, Ironstone and Pottery

Earthenware

Semi-Porcelain

Ironstone

Pottery

Glass and Glass-Ceramic (Pyroceram)

Melamine and Polycarbonate

Classification of Dinnerware by Style

Formal Dinnerware

Casual Dinnerware

Housewares Dinnerware

Transitional Style

Flatware

History of Flatware

Understanding British Hallmarks

Categorization of Flatware

Sterling Silver

Silverplate

Stainless Steel

Gold Electroplate

Glassware/Crystalware

Compounds That Make Up Glass

Soda-Lime Glass

Potash Glass

Classification of Glassware & Crystalware

Beverageware

Stemware

Barware



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Dendy to Relaunch in Hospitality Market

Wedgwood Launches GIO Tableware Collection

Yash Papers Launches Chuk Eco-Friendly Tableware Range

Porcel Introduces Precious and Fortuna Porcelain Collections

Zak Designs Expands Bzyoo Collection by New Rebel Collection

HLC Introduces Daffodil

Tochigi Introduces Ceramic Tableware



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

RAK Porcelain USA and Stölzle Glassware Enters into a Joint Distribution Agreement

Lifetime Brands to Acquire Filament

G.E.T. Enters into Merger with Winco

Lifetime Brands Acquires Fitz and Floyd®

ThermoServ Acquires Prolon®

Bormioli Luigi to Acquire Bormioli Rocco' Pharma and Tableware Business Divisions

Cornell Capital Purchases World Kitchen



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abert SpA (Italy)

Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

ARC International SA (France)

Auratic Inc. (USA)

Belleek Pottery Ltd. (UK)

Aynsley China Ltd. (UK)

Capdeco SARL (France)

Corelle Brands Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Churchill China plc (UK)

Crystalex CZ, s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC (Sri Lanka)

Fiskars Oyj Abp (Finland)

IKEA A/S (Denmark)

LaOpala RG Limited (India)

La Tavola S.r.l. (Italy)

Lenox Corporation (USA)

Libbey Inc. (USA)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (USA)

Pfaltzgraff Co. (USA)

Mikasa & Company (USA)

Manuel Marques Herdeiros S.A. (Portugal)

Noritake Co., Limited (Japan)

Ocean Glass Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Orrefors Kosta Boda AB (Sweden)

Porcel S.A. (Portugal)

Porland Porselen Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)

Portmeirion Group PLC (UK)

RAK Porcelain (UAE)

RONA a.s. (Slovakia)

Rosenthal GmbH (Germany)

Royal Porcelain Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

Rudolf Kämpf (Czech Republic)

Steelite International plc (UK)

Royal Crown Derby Porcelain Company Limited (UK)

Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH (Austria)

Stölzle Lausitz GmbH (Germany)

The Denby Pottery Company Limited (UK)

The Oneida Group, Inc. (USA)

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (Turkey)

Pasabahce Cam San. ve Tic. A.S. (Turkey)

Vidriería y Cristalería de Lamiaco, S.A. (Spain)

Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany)

WMF Group GmbH (Germany)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tableware Market by Product Group

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dinnerware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Dinnerware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Dinnerware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flatware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Flatware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Flatware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glassware & Crystalware by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Glassware & Crystalware by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Glassware & Crystalware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Healthy Growth Projected for the US Market

Growing Demand for High End Sophisticated Tableware Bodes Well for Market Growth

Recovering Residential Construction to Spur Market Adoption

Table 29: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers

Sanguine Prospects Unfold in the Tableware Market

Consumer Preferences Change with Changing Times

Trend Away from Offshore Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Digital Technologies Gain Significance

Beverageware Now Becomes an Affordable Luxury

Plastic Tableware: Influenced by Imports and Price

Dinnerware: Highly Influenced by Consumer Preference

Casual Dinnerware Preferred Over Formal

Mirror Finish and Stainless Steel Flatware: The In-Thing

Crystalware: Driven by Growing Demand for Giftware

Popular Dinnerware Brands: 2018

Corelle 20-Piece Living Ware Dinnerware Set with Storage, Mystic Gray

Laurie Gates' Gibson Studio Line 12-Piece Solana Melamine Dinnerware

Corelle Square 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Shadow Iris

Corelle Living Ware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Urban Black

Amazon Basics 16-Piece Cafe Stripe Dinnerware Set, Grey

Gibson Casa Estebana 16-piece Dinnerware Set

Amazon Basics 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Rachael Ray 55093 Cucina 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, Agave Blue

10 Strawberry Street Nova Square Banquet 45-piece

Gibson Elite Tequesta 16-Piece Square Dinnerware Set, Taupe

Houseware Retailing: Intensely Competitive

Table 31: Leading Housewares Retailers in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Dollar General, Home Depot, Kmart, Target, Walgreen, Walmart, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Retail Stores Face Mounting Competition from Online Vendors and Department Stores

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Demand for Cost-Competitive and Innovative Products Sustain Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Affordability Gains Significance in the Japanese Tableware Market

Plasticware Rises in Popularity

Distribution Network

Distribution Flow Chart

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers

Glass and China: Preferred Tableware

Changing Lifestyle Transforms Buying Behavior

Demographic Composition of Population Redefining Trends

Noritake Co., Limited - A Major Japan-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Japanese Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed With Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Western European Countries Dominate Sales, While Eastern European Countries Drive Growth

Table Dining, Hand-Made, Cooking at Home Trends Drive Demand for Tableware

High-end Glassware Offers Immense Growth Opportunities in Europe

Casual Lifestyle Trend Bodes Well for Plasticware

Trendy Products: The Future Growth Area

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: French Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: French 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Germany: A Matured yet Growing Market for Tableware

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: German Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: German 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Italy: One of the Leading Producers of Glassware in Europe

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Italian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Growing Demand for Long Lasting, Versatile, Affordable and Easy-to-Care Products Drive Market Growth

Tableware: Demand Drivers Summarized

Functional Glassware Preferred over Fine Crystal Ware

Cheap Imports Impede Growth of Domestically Made Products

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: UK Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: UK 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Demand for Durable and Functional Tableware Gain Momentum

Vidriería y Cristalería de Lamiaco, S.A. - A Major Spain- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Spanish Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 62: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Russian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Key Regional Markets

Belgium

The Netherlands

Turkey

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Favorable Economic & Demographic Trends Power Market Growth

Rapid Urbanization

Table 68: Urbanization in China (2007-2017): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Urbanization in India (2007-2017): Urban Population as a Percentage of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fastest Growth in Domestic Demand

Table 70: Global Tableware Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Global Housewares Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Global Housewares Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Asia-Pacific, Developed Markets, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Momentum in Construction Activity

Table 73: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Standards of Living

Table 74: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017E, 2025P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Consumer Affluence Drives Demand for Premium Tableware

Guangdong and Zhejiang Provinces: The Manufacturing Hubs for Housewares

Chinese Dinnerware Highly Popular in Foreign Markets

Positive Outlook for Flatware Exports

Housewares Market in China: Key Challenges

Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd. - A Major China-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Chinese Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Indian Tableware Market Offers Immense Potential

Growth Driving Factors in a Nutshell

Glassware and Crystals Market on the Rise

Launch of Innovative and Eco-Friendly Plant-Fiber- Based Tableware Products Bodes Well for the Market

Popular Dinnerware Companies and Brands in India

Borosil

Clay Craft

Corelle

Fab India

Jaypore

Larah

Lazzaro

La Opala

Treo

Yera

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Indian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Regional Markets

Australia

Bangladesh

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Saudi Arabian Glass Tableware Market on an Upward Trend

Changing Lifestyle Influences Buying Behavior in the UAE

RAK Porcelain - A Major UAE-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Middle East & African Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 93: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American Historic Review for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Growing Preference for Porcelain Tableware Drive Market Gains

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Brazilian Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 102: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Tableware by Product Group - Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Tableware by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dinnerware, Flatware, and Glassware & Crystalware Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 205) The United States (58) Canada (5) Japan (7) Europe (105) - France (13) - Germany (21) - The United Kingdom (19) - Italy (20) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (2) Latin America (2)

