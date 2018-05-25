Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018-2022: Evolution of Smart Technologies, Protective and Nanotechnology Clothing in Tactical and Outdoor Clothing

The global tactical and outdoor clothing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is wide product mix and product assortment. In addition to offering military and tactical clothing, manufacturers are offering tactical clothing for civilians. Vendors are expanding their product portfolios to cater to the huge demand for civilian tactical clothing.



One trend in the market is evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing. The evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing will be one of the key trends driving the growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market. The private security and detective personnel are threatened by biological and chemical attacks in the in warfare and numerous unfavorable working conditions.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of data safety for smart clothing. Smart tactical and outdoor clothing refers to the textiles, which incorporate electronic components in clothing. Smart clothing is used for various purposes such as monitoring, sensing, communication, and illumination during critical missions, combats and war fares.



Key vendors

5.11

Decathlon

LUXOTTICA GROUP (Oakley)

Propper

Under Armour

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global outdoor clothing market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global tactical clothing market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing

Smart technologies in tactical and outdoor clothing

Emergence of flame-resistant tactical clothing

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dczrlm/global_tactical?w=5



