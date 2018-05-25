Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018-2022: Evolution of Smart Technologies, Protective and Nanotechnology Clothing in Tactical and Outdoor Clothing

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global tactical and outdoor clothing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is wide product mix and product assortment. In addition to offering military and tactical clothing, manufacturers are offering tactical clothing for civilians. Vendors are expanding their product portfolios to cater to the huge demand for civilian tactical clothing.
One trend in the market is evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing. The evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing will be one of the key trends driving the growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market. The private security and detective personnel are threatened by biological and chemical attacks in the in warfare and numerous unfavorable working conditions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of data safety for smart clothing. Smart tactical and outdoor clothing refers to the textiles, which incorporate electronic components in clothing. Smart clothing is used for various purposes such as monitoring, sensing, communication, and illumination during critical missions, combats and war fares.
Key vendors
- 5.11
- Decathlon
- LUXOTTICA GROUP (Oakley)
- Propper
- Under Armour
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Global outdoor clothing market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global tactical clothing market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing
- Smart technologies in tactical and outdoor clothing
- Emergence of flame-resistant tactical clothing
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dczrlm/global_tactical?w=5
