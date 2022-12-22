Global Tactical Communication Market Report to 2031 - Players Include BAE Systems, Cobham, General Dynamics, Hanwha and Iridium Communications

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tactical Communication Market By Component, By Technology, By Platform, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the tactical communication market was valued at $20.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $46.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2022 to 2031.



The report incorporates the study of the global tactical communication market that focuses on the type of military communication in which information of any kind, especially orders and military intelligence, is conveyed from one command, person, or place to another on a battlefield, particularly during the conduct of combat.

Tactical communication can be conducted via all modes such as namely, written, oral, visual, and auditory. These systems are reliable and secure systems for military applications owing to technological advancements in network-centered warfare and satellite-based communication and integration of smartphones and software in the war-field. At present, SATCOM technologies have become vital for communication networks in the defense sector.

For instance, in April 2021, Northrop Grumman Corporation entered into partnership with the U.S. Space Force's (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to proceed with its ongoing Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) Rapid Prototype program, with a flight demonstration of the company's PTS payload set to occur in 2024.



The factors such as integration of military SATCOM in military communication, technological advancements in network-centered warfare and satellite-based communication, and an increase in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the tactical communication market.

However, limited bandwidth for communications and scarcity of semiconductors are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the tactical communication market. In addition, the integration of smartphones and software in the war field, and rise in government expenditure for military applications are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the tactical communication market.



For the purpose of analysis, the global tactical communication market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, platform, and application. By component, the market is divided into hardware and software. By technology, it is categorized into SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF communication, and data link. By platform, it is fragmented into airborne, ground, naval, and space. By application, it is categorized into command & control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), situational awareness, and routine operations. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global tactical communication market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall tactical communication market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global tactical communication market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current tactical communication market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry

