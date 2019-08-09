Global Tactical Folding Knives Market Set to Grow by 2.7% During 2018-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tactical Folding Knives Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tactical folding knives market registered market value of US$ 12.9 Bn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Defense spending across the globe registered considerable growth in terms of market value from the past few decades. This encouraged professional organizations to procure new and better tools and knives for their soldiers. Continuously growing demand for military & defense and homeland security is one of the most prominent factors stimulating the growth of tactical folding knives market.



Tactical folding knives are very handy tools in critical operation and mission. Besides self-defense, the knives also serve as an important tool in a life-saving situation such as rescue operation during and after a natural calamity. Identifying the significance, every military and defense, as well as homeland security organization, wants to incorporate best available fictional tactical folding knife.



Rapidly developing other recreational activities such as fishing, hunting and adventure sports including hiking trekking created a positive impact on the significance of tactical folding knives. Camper and hikers always prefer to carry a folding tactical knife with multiple functions. A handy tactical knife can help them to gather and prepare food or even can become a lifesaving difference in life and death situation.



Use of high-performance alloys and other synthetic material for the tang of the knives and several additional features such as wire stripper/cutter, bottle openers, serrated saw edge and carabineers among others. All the aforementioned factors are contributing together to encourage the tactical folding knives market growth.



The research analysis covers an exhaustive analysis of leading tactical folding knives manufacturing companies including Smith & Wesson, Cold Steel, SOG, Benchmade, Gerber, Zero Tolerance, CRKT, Kershaw, Spyderco, MicroTech, Victorinox and Leatherman. Tactical folding knives market is quite competitive as the market is characterized by some of the most respective knife maker and several local manufacturers.



Every company contributing to the overall market is facing fierce competition from each other in order to maintain their market position. Tactical folding knife giants are facing each other to acquire government contracts to provide knives to military & homeland security organizations. In addition, the companies are also trying to attract young and adventure enthusiastic consumer as this is one of the fastest growing end-use segment in recent years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Tactical Folding Knives Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Tactical Folding Knives Market, by Opening Type

2.3. Global Tactical Folding Knives Market, by End-use Application

2.4. Global Tactical Folding Knives Market, by Geography



3. Global Tactical Folding Knives Market Analysis

3.1. Global Tactical Folding Knives Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.3.1. Impact Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants



4. Global Tactical Folding Knives Market Value, by Opening Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Push Button Automatic Opening

4.3. Manual Opening



5. Global Tactical Folding Knives Market Value, by End-use Application, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Military & Defense

5.3. Homeland Security

5.4. Fishing & Hunting

5.5. Sports & Recreational Activities



6. North America Tactical Folding Knives Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Tactical Folding Knives Market, by Opening Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3. North America Tactical Folding Knives Market, by End-use Application, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4. North America Tactical Folding Knives Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Tactical Folding Knives Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Europe Tactical Folding Knives Market, by Opening Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.3. Europe Tactical Folding Knives Market, by End-use Application, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.4. Europe Tactical Folding Knives Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Tactical Folding Knives Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Asia Pacific Tactical Folding Knives Market, by Opening Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.3. Asia Pacific Tactical Folding Knives Market, by End-use Application, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.4. Asia Pacific Tactical Folding Knives Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World (RoW) Tactical Folding Knives Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.1. Overview

9.2. RoW Tactical Folding Knives Market, by Opening Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.3. RoW Tactical Folding Knives Market, by End-use Application, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.4. RoW Tactical Folding Knives Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Smith & Wesson

10.2. Cold Steel

10.3. SOG

10.4. Benchmade

10.5. Gerber

10.6. Zero Tolerance

10.7. CRKT

10.8. Kershaw

10.9. Spyderco

10.10. MicroTech

10.11. Victroinox

10.12. Leatherman



