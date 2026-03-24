Global Talent on the Move: Business School Candidates Seek to Upskill, Not Pivot, as International Mobility Realigns

GMAC's latest survey highlights shifting preferences for study destinations, growing interest in business master's programs, and rising expectations for measurable career outcomes.

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As international mobility and skills-based hiring dominates headlines, new research shows prospective business students are rethinking both where they study and what degree they pursue. The 2026 GMAC Prospective Students Survey, released today by GMAC, finds that graduate business school candidates are less likely to cite changing industries or job functions as a reason for attending graduate business school and are more likely to be motivated to bridge specific skill gaps and to counteract a potential economic downturn. In addition, international mobility patterns are changing. While the United States is still the top study destination among global candidates, a growing number of them—particularly those from Central and South Asia and Latin America—are increasingly favoring Western Europe over the United States. Many non-U.S. citizens report that current U.S. government policies have deterred their plans to study in the country, contributing to a broader redistribution of global talent flows.

View PDF GMAC 2026 PSS Infographic

"We're seeing more candidates who no longer view graduate management education as a broad career reset, but as a targeted investment in specific skills, geographic opportunities, and measurable outcomes," said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC. "Prospective students are more discerning than ever—closely scrutinizing multiple dimensions of program fit, evaluating geopolitical and policy dynamics, and weighing financial risk against expected ROI. In an increasingly volatile job market, they're prioritizing durable skillsets that help them fortify their careers rather than pivot entirely."

Other Key Findings to Note Include:

Changing program preference : Global candidates continue to report great interest in business master's programs in the backdrop of persistent MBA popularity. While 25–30-year-old professionals remain the anchor of the full-time MBA pipeline, younger, pre-experience candidates demonstrate stronger interest in non-MBA business master's programs compared to pre-pandemic levels.





: Global candidates continue to report great interest in business master's programs in the backdrop of persistent MBA popularity. While 25–30-year-old professionals remain the anchor of the full-time MBA pipeline, younger, pre-experience candidates demonstrate stronger interest in non-MBA business master's programs compared to pre-pandemic levels. AI as a curricular must-have: Artificial intelligence has become a core curricular expectation regardless of a candidate's preferred degree type, with half of candidates reporting that using AI tools is part of their essential business school learning, up from 46 percent in 2024, 40 percent in 2023, and just 17 percent in 2022—the same year OpenAI launched ChatGPT.





Artificial intelligence has become a core curricular expectation regardless of a candidate's preferred degree type, with half of candidates reporting that using AI tools is part of their essential business school learning, up from 46 percent in 2024, 40 percent in 2023, and just 17 percent in 2022—the same year OpenAI launched ChatGPT. Skills alignment—and gaps : Employers and candidates agree that strategic thinking and problem-solving are top priorities, though employers place greater emphasis on initiative, coachability, and emotional intelligence.





: Employers and candidates agree that strategic thinking and problem-solving are top priorities, though employers place greater emphasis on initiative, coachability, and emotional intelligence. Shifting industry preferences : As has long been the case, candidates are most drawn towards consulting jobs after graduating from business school. However, pre-experience candidates as well as candidates aged 23-24 are expressing declining interest in the technology sector, while their older counterpart's interest in tech has increased in the past year despite prominent layoffs and industry disruption.





: As has long been the case, candidates are most drawn towards consulting jobs after graduating from business school. However, pre-experience candidates as well as candidates aged 23-24 are expressing declining interest in the technology sector, while their older counterpart's interest in tech has increased in the past year despite prominent layoffs and industry disruption. Notable gender differences: The report also highlights a 12-point gender gap in preference for full-time, in-person study—the largest recorded since at least 2019. Meanwhile, women candidates express outsized interest in hybrid and flexible formats.





The report also highlights a 12-point gender gap in preference for full-time, in-person study—the largest recorded since at least 2019. Meanwhile, women candidates express outsized interest in hybrid and flexible formats. Cost and access concerns: Early-stage candidates express greater concern about cost, time demands, and career disruption compared to candidates closer to submitting applications. Women, first-generation, and U.S. underrepresented candidates, in particular, plan to submit fewer applications and demonstrate higher price sensitivity compared to their counterparts.

"The sizable gender gap in preference for full-time, in-person study, combined with higher price and time sensitivity among certain candidate groups, underscores the importance of flexible pathways and transparent ROI," said Sabrina White, senior vice president of school and industry engagement at GMAC. "As global mobility patterns shift, schools that expand access through adaptable delivery models and thoughtful financial support will be better positioned to attract and support talented candidates from all backgrounds."

Read the full report and access the infographic on GMAC.com.

About the GMAC Prospective Students Survey

For more than 15 years, the GMAC Prospective Students Survey has provided the world's graduate business schools with critical insights into the decision-making processes of people actively applying to, considering, or researching graduate management education (GME) programs.

This year's report considers data collected throughout the 2025 calendar year from 4,253 individuals across 145 countries globally, including 46 percent women and 75 percent Gen Z respondents. It continues to explore candidates' program and modality preferences, the skills they plan to cultivate in business school, and the career goals they ultimately aim to achieve. To learn more about all the top findings from GMAC's 2026 prospective Students Survey, please visit GMAC.com.

About GMAC

GMAC is a global nonprofit association of leading graduate business schools committed to connecting future business leaders with educational opportunities and advancing graduate management education worldwide. Through assessments, research, events, and recruitment solutions, we provide the tools and information necessary for schools and candidates to discover and evaluate each other. With offices in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, GMAC serves more than 17 million visitors each year across its digital platforms.

SOURCE Graduate Management Admission Council