Global Talent Shortage Reaches Turning Point as AI Skills Claim Top Spot

"The rise of AI skills to the top of the shortage list reflects how quickly the talent landscape is evolving," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO. "Companies are responding with upskilling and more flexible workforce models, recognizing they will need to hire for potential; while building AI literacy across their workforce so people can apply new technology with judgment and confidence. AI is not replacing jobs, it is reshaping work, and companies that connect productivity gains with opportunity and career growth will be best positioned to compete in a talent-scarce world."

The research, spanning more than 39,000 employers in 41 countries, reveals that modest relief in overall hiring has been offset by fierce competition for AI capabilities.

2026 TALENT SHORTAGE SURVEY KEY FINDINGS

AI Creates a New Hierarchy of Technical Demand

AI Model & Application Development (20%) and AI Literacy (19%) now lead the global ranking of hard-to-find skills, followed by Engineering (19%), Sales & Marketing (18%), and Manufacturing & Production (17%). Together, these AI capabilities displace traditional IT & Data skills, which fell to seventh place (17%), signaling a rapid realignment of strategic talent investment toward AI-driven capabilities.





AI Model & Application Development (20%) and AI Literacy (19%) now lead the global ranking of hard-to-find skills, followed by Engineering (19%), Sales & Marketing (18%), and Manufacturing & Production (17%). Together, these AI capabilities displace traditional IT & Data skills, which fell to seventh place (17%), signaling a rapid realignment of strategic talent investment toward AI-driven capabilities. The Human Edge Becomes More Valuable

Even amid the surge in demand for AI, core human skills remain in-demand. Communication, Collaboration & Teamwork are the most sought-after attributes at 39%, followed by Professionalism & Work Ethic (36%) and Adaptability & Willingness to Learn (34%), reinforcing the enduring value of interpersonal skills.





Even amid the surge in demand for AI, core human skills remain in-demand. Communication, Collaboration & Teamwork are the most sought-after attributes at 39%, followed by Professionalism & Work Ethic (36%) and Adaptability & Willingness to Learn (34%), reinforcing the enduring value of interpersonal skills. Geography Defines the Scarcity Experience

The pressure to find talent is universal, yet its intensity varies dramatically by location. Employers in Germany (83%), France (74%), and the U.K. (73%) face significant shortages, while the U.S. (69%) tracks slightly below the global average. China (48%) stands out as the least constrained major market, revealing a fragmented global landscape where local conditions dictate competitive strategy.





The pressure to find talent is universal, yet its intensity varies dramatically by location. Employers in Germany (83%), France (74%), and the U.K. (73%) face significant shortages, while the U.S. (69%) tracks slightly below the global average. China (48%) stands out as the least constrained major market, revealing a fragmented global landscape where local conditions dictate competitive strategy. Scarcity Is a Cross-Industry Phenomenon

While the Information industry faces the highest shortage (75%), critical service sectors like Hospitality (74%) and Public Sector, Health & Social Services (74%) report nearly identical levels of strain. This widespread challenge extends across Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (73%), Manufacturing (72%), and Finance and Insurance (71%), indicating a broad-based constraint on economic growth and service delivery.





While the Information industry faces the highest shortage (75%), critical service sectors like Hospitality (74%) and Public Sector, Health & Social Services (74%) report nearly identical levels of strain. This widespread challenge extends across Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (73%), Manufacturing (72%), and Finance and Insurance (71%), indicating a broad-based constraint on economic growth and service delivery. Employer Strategy: Invest, Adapt, and Compete

Faced with structural scarcity, 91% of employers are deploying a mix of strategies. The primary focus is on internal development and flexibility: Upskilling/Reskilling (27%) leads, followed by offering more Schedule Flexibility (20%) and Location Flexibility (18%). To compete externally, Increasing Wages (19%) and Targeting New Talent Pools (18%) are critical levers.





Faced with structural scarcity, 91% of employers are deploying a mix of strategies. The primary focus is on internal development and flexibility: Upskilling/Reskilling (27%) leads, followed by offering more Schedule Flexibility (20%) and Location Flexibility (18%). To compete externally, Increasing Wages (19%) and Targeting New Talent Pools (18%) are critical levers. Scale Exacerbates the Challenge

Organizational size significantly impacts hiring success. The largest companies—those with 1,000-4,999 employees—report the highest shortage rate (75%). This is 11 points higher than the smallest firms (under 10 employees at 64%).

For more information about ManpowerGroup's 2026 Talent Shortage Survey, visit: https://www.manpowergroup.com/en/insights/2026-global-talent-shortage

ABOUT THE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

ManpowerGroup interviewed 39,063 employers in 41 countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, The Netherlands, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), United Kingdom (U.K.), United States of America (U.S.). The fieldwork was completed in all markets between October 1 – 31, 2025.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2025 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding labor demand in certain regions, countries and industries, and economic uncertainty. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, due to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, whose information is incorporated herein by reference. ManpowerGroup disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements in this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup