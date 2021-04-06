Global Talent Solutions (GTS) Adds Up for Mathnasium's String of Executive Hires

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, the nation's leading math-only education franchise company, has retained franchise executive search firm Global Talent Solutions (GTS) to strategically structure and place franchise growth executive hires that will guide its current upward growth trajectory for the long term.

Mathnasium is planning an aggressive growth rate over the next few years. GTS' longstanding experience in franchise executive search and recruitment will be critical to match the right talent to best shape Mathnasium's intended growth.

GTS has been recognized for finding and recruiting exceptional candidates who enable systemwide growth for franchisors. Mathnasium will utilize GTS to continue building its high-performing corporate team.

"We are excited to partner with Global Talent Solutions and leverage its expertise within franchise executive search," said Chris Davenport, Associate Vice President of Franchise Development at Mathnasium. "As we expand our home office team, these hires will play an integral role in our accelerated growth trajectory."

Mathnasium began franchising in 2003 and climbed to the top of the industry at a remarkable pace, providing entrepreneurs and career-changers a strong investment opportunity, while helping children succeed in math. Mathnasium helps children develop critical-thinking and problem-solving skills and gain confidence for a promising future. The need has been magnified with the impact the COVID crisis has had on schools. Mathnasium now offers instruction both in-center and online, providing much-needed flexibility during the pandemic.

ABOUT MATHNASIUM:

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 15 times since 2004. To learn more about Mathnasium, visit www.mathnasium.com .

ABOUT GLOBAL TALENT SOLUTIONS:

Founded in 2006, Global Talent Solutions (GTS) is the premier executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition partner to the franchise industry. With a systematic, candidate-centric approach to talent acquisition, GTS is able to identify and connect franchisors with top industry talent. To learn more about Global Talent Solutions (GTS), visit www.gtsrecruiters.com.

Contact:

Mathnasium Franchise Development

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888.763.2604

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers

Related Links

https://www.mathnasium.com

