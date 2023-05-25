Global Tampon Market Size is Examining the CAGR of 10.1% to Grow From $12.0 Billion to $25.10 Billion by 2030 | Revolutionizing Feminine Hygiene

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global tampon market size was evaluated at $12.0 Billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $25.10 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 10.1% between 2023 and 2030.

Tampon Market: Overview

A tampon is a female hygiene product used during the menstrual period of females for absorbing blood as well as vaginal secretions. Moreover, the product is placed inside the vagina and expands as it soaks menstrual blood. Furthermore, tampon also absorbs natural lubrication & bacteria present in the vagina. The product is cylindrical and is made up of rayon, cotton, or a blend of rayon & cotton apart from synthetic fibers. A few of the tampons are produced from organic cotton. Many countries have regulated the use of tampons as medical equipment. Reportedly, tampons can be found in a slew of absorbency ratings. Furthermore, the tampon has a string attached to the end and it can be pulled out very easily.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Tampon Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global tampon market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 10.1% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global tampon market was evaluated at nearly $12.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $25.10 billion by 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The global tampon market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a rise in the awareness of personal hygiene among women and a surge in the female workforce.

Based on product, the radially wound pledget segment is predicted to account for the major share of the global market over the forecast timeline.

In terms of distribution channel, the pharmacy & retail stores segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share over 2023-2030.

On basis of material, the blended segment is projected to account for the major share of the global market over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the North American tampon market is projected to account for the highest growth during the assessment period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Tampon Market By Product (Radially Wound Pledget And Rectangular/Square Pad), By Material (Cotton, Blended, And Rayon), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores And Pharmacy & Retail Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Tampon Market: Growth Drivers

Growing personal hygiene awareness among the women population to spur the product demand.

Easily availability of organic tampons will boost the expansion of the tampon market across the globe. A rise in the awareness of personal hygiene among women and a surge in the female workforce can provide impetus to the growth of the global tampon market. Moreover, government bodies of various nations are promoting healthcare activities related to menstrual hygiene, thereby driving global market trends. Citing an instance, as per the Period Products Free Provision Act, the government of Scotland launched a scheme offering free access to female hygiene items such as tampons for women belonging to various age groups.

Furthermore, the travel-friendly and seamless features of the tampon and its protective leakage barrier will expand the demand for a tampon in the years to come. Moreover, the rise in the hosting of women's sports events and surging women's physical activities will add to massive profits for the global market. A rise in the demand for tampons will steer the expansion of the global tampon market.

Tampon Market: Restraints

Tampons can cause allergies in the female population and this can put brakes on the product demand.

Tampons can be hard to insert and remove and this can hinder the growth of the global tampon industry. Furthermore, these products can cause allergies in women and this can prove to be a major hurdle in the growth path of the tampon industry.

Tampon Market: Opportunities

Escalating demand for an organic tampon to boost product penetration across the globe.

A growing focus on product development for women's hygiene products along with a massive highlight on tampon production that is made up of organic as well as biodegradable materials will generate new growth opportunities for the global tampon market across the globe.

Tampon Market: Challenges

Access to alternative personal hygiene products to decimate the demand for tampons in the women's population base.

Easy availability of substitute products such as menstrual discs, sea sponges, stacked sterile gauze, cloth pads, menstrual cups, and period-friendly underwear can prove as the biggest challenge for the growth of the global tampon industry.

Global Tampon Market: Segmentation

The global tampon market is sectored into the product, material, distribution channel, and region.

In terms of product, the global tampon market is divided into radially wound pledget and rectangular/square pad segments. Furthermore, the radially wound pledget segment, which accounted for more than 30% of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the analysis timeline. The segmental expansion over the next eight years can be owing to a prominent surge in the use of tampons among women as a result of their compact size. In addition to this, an increase in awareness about menstrual hygiene among the female population and expanding consumer base will propel the segmental surge.

Based on the material, the global tampon industry is bifurcated into cotton, blended, and rayon segments. Furthermore, the blended segment, which accounted majorly for the global industry share in 2022, is anticipated to dominate the material segment during the upcoming years. In addition to this, the growth of the segment during the assessment timeframe can be due to a surge in the popularity of non-allergenic materials. Apart from this, blended materials are cost-efficient and hence have a huge demand across the globe.

In terms of distribution channel, the global tampon market is sectored into online stores and pharmacy & retail stores segments. Moreover, the pharmacy & retail stores segment, which accounted for more than 82% of the global market share in 2022, is set to lead the segmental growth in the coming years. The segmental surge over 2023-2030 can be attributed to the rise in product availability and sale of tampons through pharmacies and retail stores. Moreover, the growing trend of women to physically verify the product quality before a purchase has resulted in massive demand for tampons from pharmacies & retail stores, thereby spurring segmental expansion.

List of Key Players in Tampon Market:

Cohitech-Cotton High Tech

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Lil-Lets UK Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Cora

Procter and Gamble Co.

Corman SpA

Kao Corporation

Bodywise Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Tampon Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Tampon Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Tampon Market Industry?

What segments does the Tampon Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Tampon Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 12.0 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 25.10 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.1% 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Material, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Cohitech-Cotton High Tech, S.L., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Cora, Procter and Gamble Co., Corman SpA, Edgewell Personal Care Company, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Kao Corporation, and Bodywise Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , Sequel, a startup firm offering health & wellness experience for women through the manufacture of women's hygiene products, launched tampons along with raising funds worth $5 million through seed funding rounds. The aim of the firm is to improve the quality of women's hygiene products by enhancing design & technology. The move is likely to boost the expansion of the tampon business in the U.S. and North America .

, Sequel, a startup firm offering health & wellness experience for women through the manufacture of women's hygiene products, launched tampons along with raising funds worth through seed funding rounds. The aim of the firm is to improve the quality of women's hygiene products by enhancing design & technology. The move is likely to boost the expansion of the tampon business in the U.S. and . In the second quarter of 2022, Daye., a UK-based gynecological health firm and known for its invention of the CBD tampon, introduced a tampon-based at-home screening kit and raised $11.5 million in the current seed funding round. For the record, the firm launched screening kits for detecting pathogens & infections in the vagina as well as IVF & pregnancy complications, thereby making at-home vaginal health testing accurate and comfortable. This, in turn, will prompt the growth of the tampon market in the UK. Earlier, the firm launched the BD tampon that is used by more than 60,000 women in the country.

in the current seed funding round. For the record, the firm launched screening kits for detecting pathogens & infections in the vagina as well as IVF & pregnancy complications, thereby making at-home vaginal health testing accurate and comfortable. This, in turn, will prompt the growth of the tampon market in the UK. Earlier, the firm launched the BD tampon that is used by more than 60,000 women in the country. In March 2020 , the Woman's Company, an Indian firm offering subscription-based personal hygiene products for women, introduced biodegradable hygiene products for women's health & wellness. The move will boost the expansion of the tampon market in India and across the Asia-Pacific zone.

Regional Dominance:

North America to make notable contributions toward the global tampon market size by 2030.

The North American region, which contributed to a major share of the global tampon market in 2022, will retain its domination status in the ensuing years. The growth of the tampon market in North America during the anticipated timeframe can be due to a rise in awareness about the benefits of using tampons in the countries such as the U.S. Furthermore, growing preference for hygiene products as well as organic and biodegradable tampons can proliferate the size of the regional market.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific tampon industry is expected to register the highest CAGR of about 7.01% over the analysis timeline. The regional market growth over 2023-2030 can be owing to a rise in the number of campaigns promoted by governments in countries such as India and China for creating awareness about the use of products for women during the menstrual cycle. Apart from this, rise in the women working population in these densely populated countries will pave a way for the regional market demand.

Global Tampon Market is segmented as follows:

Tampon Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2030)

Radially Wound Pledget

Rectangular/Square Pad

Tampon Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2030)

Online Stores

Pharmacy & Retail Stores

Tampon Market: By Material Outlook (2022-2030)

Cotton

Blended

Rayon

Tampon Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

