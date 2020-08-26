Global Tangential Flow Filtration Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tangential Flow Filtration estimated at US$773 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regenerated Cellulose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$648.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethersulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $228 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Tangential Flow Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$228 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.



Other Membrane Materials Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR



In the global Other Membrane Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$40.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$72.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alfa Laval AB

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Novasep Holding SAS

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pendotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Spectrum Laboratories, Inc.

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

