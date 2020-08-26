Global Tangential Flow Filtration Industry
Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
Aug 26, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tangential Flow Filtration estimated at US$773 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regenerated Cellulose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$648.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethersulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $228 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Tangential Flow Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$228 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Other Membrane Materials Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR
In the global Other Membrane Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$40.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$72.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alfa Laval AB
- Danaher Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.
- MilliporeSigma
- Novasep Holding SAS
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Pendotech
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
- Spectrum Laboratories, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tangential Flow Filtration Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tangential Flow Filtration Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Regenerated Cellulose (Membrane Material) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Regenerated Cellulose (Membrane Material) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Polyethersulfone (Membrane Material) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Polyethersulfone (Membrane Material) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Membrane Materials (Membrane Material)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 8: Other Membrane Materials (Membrane Material) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 9: Ultrafiltration (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Microfiltration (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Microfiltration (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Bioprocessing (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Bioprocessing (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Viral Vectors & Vaccine Purification (Application)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Viral Vectors & Vaccine Purification (Application)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Pharmaceutical Water Production (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Pharmaceutical Water Production (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: United States Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material:
2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in US$ Thousand in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: United States Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: United States Tangential Flow Filtration Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material: 2020 to
2027
Table 30: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Membrane Material for
2020 and 2027
Table 31: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Canadian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Canadian Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 34: Canadian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Tangential Flow Filtration:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Membrane Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Japanese Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Analysis by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tangential
Flow Filtration Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Japanese Tangential Flow Filtration Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Tangential Flow Filtration in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 40: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Tangential Flow Filtration Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 42: Chinese Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Membrane
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Tangential Flow Filtration in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Chinese Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tangential Flow Filtration Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 47: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 52: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 53: European Tangential Flow Filtration Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 54: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in France by
Membrane Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Analysis by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: French Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 58: French Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Tangential Flow Filtration Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 60: French Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Membrane
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: German Tangential Flow Filtration Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 64: German Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Membrane
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 69: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 70: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 71: Italian Demand for Tangential Flow Filtration in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 72: Italian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Tangential Flow Filtration:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Membrane Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Share Analysis by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Tangential Flow Filtration Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Tangential Flow Filtration in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 78: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material:
2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Share Breakdown by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 82: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Asia-Pacific by
Membrane Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Analysis by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Tangential Flow Filtration Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: Tangential Flow Filtration Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Membrane Material for
2020 and 2027
Table 93: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 94: Rest of World Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Tangential Flow Filtration Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 96: Rest of World Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
