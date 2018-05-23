Global Tankless Water Heater Market 2018-2022: Rise in Popularity of Smart Connected Tankless Water Heaters

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Tankless Water Heater Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tankless water heater market to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Tankless Water Heater Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rise in preference for energy-efficient tankless water heaters. Tankless water heaters are gaining popularity among customers due to their energy-saving capacity over storage water heaters. The principle working mechanism of tankless water heaters is by providing and heating water on demand rather than storing the heated water.
According to the report, one driver in the market is technological innovations in design and higher efficiency. Tankless heaters are gaining traction as they are innovative in terms of design and efficiency. The growing sales of tankless water heaters in residential and commercial establishments have compelled the vendors to focus on launching products that meet the customers' requirements.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high operational and installation cost. The adoption of tankless water heaters has several costs associated with it apart from the cost of the water heater. The average cost of installing a single unit if tankless water heater is approximately $1,700.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- A.O. Smith
- Bradford White
- NORITZ AMERICA
- Rheem Manufacturing
- Rinnai
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by retail distribution channel
- Global tankless water heater market by offline retail distribution channel
- Global tankless water heater market by online retail distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Electric tankless water heaters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Gas tankless water heaters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in preference for energy-efficient tankless water heaters
- Rise in popularity of smart connected tankless water heaters
- Emergence of multi-channel marketing for tankless water heaters
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 17: APPENDIX
