Global Tankless Water Heater Market 2018-2022: Rise in Popularity of Smart Connected Tankless Water Heaters

The global tankless water heater market to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Tankless Water Heater Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise in preference for energy-efficient tankless water heaters. Tankless water heaters are gaining popularity among customers due to their energy-saving capacity over storage water heaters. The principle working mechanism of tankless water heaters is by providing and heating water on demand rather than storing the heated water.

According to the report, one driver in the market is technological innovations in design and higher efficiency. Tankless heaters are gaining traction as they are innovative in terms of design and efficiency. The growing sales of tankless water heaters in residential and commercial establishments have compelled the vendors to focus on launching products that meet the customers' requirements.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high operational and installation cost. The adoption of tankless water heaters has several costs associated with it apart from the cost of the water heater. The average cost of installing a single unit if tankless water heater is approximately $1,700.

Key vendors

A.O. Smith

Bradford White

NORITZ AMERICA

Rheem Manufacturing

Rinnai

