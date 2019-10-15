Global Tantalum Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantalum market worldwide is projected to grow by 2 Million Pounds, driven by a compounded growth of 3%.Anode Powder & Wire, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 4.5 Million Pounds by the year 2025, Anode Powder & Wire will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 78.2 Thousand Pounds to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 59 Thousand Pounds worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anode Powder & Wire will reach a market size of 329 Thousand Pounds by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 552 Thousand Pounds in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Metallurgical Group NV; China Minmetals Corporation; Global Advanced Metals; H.C. Starck GmbH; Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.
