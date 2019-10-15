Global Tantalum Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantalum market worldwide is projected to grow by 2 Million Pounds, driven by a compounded growth of 3%.Anode Powder & Wire, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 4.5 Million Pounds by the year 2025, Anode Powder & Wire will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 78.2 Thousand Pounds to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 59 Thousand Pounds worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anode Powder & Wire will reach a market size of 329 Thousand Pounds by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 552 Thousand Pounds in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Metallurgical Group NV; China Minmetals Corporation; Global Advanced Metals; H.C. Starck GmbH; Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tantalum Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tantalum Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Tantalum Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Tantalum Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Anode Powder & Wire (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Anode Powder & Wire (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Anode Powder & Wire (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Superalloys (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Superalloys (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Superalloys (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Carbides (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Carbides (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Carbides (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Chemicals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Chemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Chemicals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Sputtering Agents (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Sputtering Agents (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Sputtering Agents (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tantalum Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Tantalum Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Tantalum Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Thousand Pounds for 2009-2017

Table 21: Tantalum Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Tantalum Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Tantalum Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Tantalum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tantalum

in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Tantalum Market in Thousand Pounds by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 27: Tantalum Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Tantalum in Thousand Pounds by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Tantalum Market Review in China in Thousand Pounds by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Tantalum Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tantalum Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Tantalum Market Demand Scenario in Thousand

Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Tantalum Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Tantalum Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Tantalum Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 35: Tantalum Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Tantalum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Tantalum Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Tantalum Historic Market Review in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Tantalum Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Tantalum Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Tantalum Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Tantalum Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Tantalum in Thousand Pounds by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Tantalum Market Review in Italy in Thousand Pounds by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Tantalum Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Tantalum in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Tantalum Market in Thousand Pounds by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Tantalum Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Tantalum Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Tantalum Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Tantalum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Tantalum Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Tantalum Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Thousand Pounds for 2009-2017

Table 54: Tantalum Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Tantalum Addressable Market

Opportunity in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Tantalum Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Tantalum Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Tantalum Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Tantalum Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Tantalum Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Tantalum Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Tantalum Historic Market Review in

Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Tantalum Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Tantalum Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Tantalum Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Tantalum Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Tantalum Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Tantalum Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Tantalum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Tantalum Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Tantalum Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Tantalum Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Tantalum in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tantalum Market in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Tantalum Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Tantalum Market Trends by

Region/Country in Thousand Pounds: 2018-2025

Table 77: Tantalum Market in Latin America in Thousand Pounds

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Tantalum Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Tantalum in Thousand Pounds

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Tantalum Market Review in Latin America in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Tantalum Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Tantalum Addressable Market Opportunity

in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Tantalum Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Tantalum Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Tantalum Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Tantalum Historic Market Review in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Tantalum Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Tantalum Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Tantalum Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Tantalum Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Tantalum Latent Demand

Forecasts in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Tantalum Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Thousand Pounds for 2009-2017

Table 93: Tantalum Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Tantalum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Pounds by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Tantalum Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Thousand Pounds: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Tantalum Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Tantalum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Tantalum Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Tantalum Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tantalum

in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Tantalum Market in Thousand Pounds by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Tantalum Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Tantalum Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Tantalum Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Tantalum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Tantalum in Thousand Pounds

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Tantalum Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Tantalum Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Tantalum Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Pounds by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Tantalum Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Tantalum Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Tantalum Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Pounds by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Tantalum Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Pounds by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Tantalum Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Tantalum Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand

Pounds by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Tantalum Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Thousand Pounds for 2009-2017

Table 117: Tantalum Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV

CHINA MINMETALS CORPORATION

GLOBAL ADVANCED METALS

H.C. STARCK GMBH

NINGXIA ORIENT TANTALUM INDUSTRY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

