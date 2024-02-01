Global Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034 - Hospital Pharmacies Lead Distribution Channels

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Feb, 2024, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tardive dyskinesia therapeutics market is poised for a significant upscale, with future projections estimating the market's worth to soar to USD 9.56 billion by 2034, from an initial valuation of USD 3.59 billion in 2023, further marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.31% over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders, innovation in treatment options, and an increased focus on research and development are playing a pivotal role in fueling the market's expansion. Notably, the approval of new therapeutic solutions serves as a critical catalyst in the projected market growth.

Valbenazine, a leading drug in the present tardive dyskinesia therapeutics sphere, garnered the highest revenue in 2023, owing to heightened disease awareness and regulatory approvals. A consistent pursuit for novel treatment regimens is likely to propagate the rapid growth of the deutetrabenazine segment, in tandem with the escalating prevalence of neurological anomalies.

Hospital Pharmacies Lead Distribution Channels; Geographical Expansion Prevalent

When it comes to distribution, hospital pharmacies held the largest revenue share in 2023, largely due to the heavyweight preference for hospital-sourced medications and favorable regulatory environments. Meanwhile, the convenience and accessibility linked with drug stores and retail pharmacies are anticipated to propel them as the fastest-growing segment in the forthcoming decade.

From a regional standpoint, North America dominates the global market share for tardive dyskinesia therapeutics. The interplay between an aging populace, rampant rise in schizophrenia cases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory milestones form the crux of this dominance. In pursuit of enriching the treatment landscape, the FDA's collaborations to review advanced drug formulations have solidified the market foundation in this region.

Concurrently, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience an exponential CAGR, catalyzed by burgeoning R&D initiatives, increased healthcare spending, and the influx of innovative treatments.

Market Segmentation Reveals Diversified Investment Opportunities

The market's projection indicates opportunities spread across various segments. Detailed segmentation facilitates a granular approach to understanding the market's trajectory:

  • Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market by Drug
  • Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel
  • Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market by Region

The comprehensive analysis of the tardive dyskinesia therapeutics market encompasses multifaceted aspects, including the competitive landscape, therapeutic advancements, and evolving patient needs. It elucidates on the intersection between significant scientific breakthroughs and practical healthcare delivery, which serves as a foundation for stakeholders to navigate the shifting currents of the global healthcare sector.

This insightful market analysis, infused with empirical data and predictive analytics, offers invaluable intelligence to participants, underscoring the transformative trajectory of tardive dyskinesia therapeutics from 2024 to 2034.

Report Segmentation: 

By Drug

  • Valbenazine
  • Deutetrabenazine
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Online Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
  • Hospital Pharmacies

Companies Profiled

  • Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Sanis
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • SteriMax Inc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxtwa4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Report 2024, with Profiles of Key Players APTIV, BMW, Bosch, Continental, Ford, GM, Mobileye, Nissan, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Toyota & ZF

L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Report 2024, with Profiles of Key Players APTIV, BMW, Bosch, Continental, Ford, GM, Mobileye, Nissan, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Toyota & ZF

The "Growth Opportunities in L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The automotive industry...
Soy Flour Global Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: A $3.97 Billion Market by 2028, with Robust CAGR of 5.7%

Soy Flour Global Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: A $3.97 Billion Market by 2028, with Robust CAGR of 5.7%

The "Soy Flour Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The comprehensive soy flour market report showcases a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.