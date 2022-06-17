Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market 2022-2030 with 2021 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market by Disease Type, Application, End-user, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Targeted drug delivery is the selective transport of drug to targeted tissues, organs, and cells through various drug carriers.

Targeted drug delivery is designed to improve the pharmacological and therapeutic properties of conventional drugs and to overcome problems, such as limited solubility, drug aggregation, poor bio-distribution, and lack of selectivity, control drug release carrier, and reduce normal tissue damage.

With the non-toxic and biodegradable characteristics, it can increase the retention of drug in the lesion site and the permeability, and improve the concentration of the drug in lesion site.



There are different types of drug delivery vehicles, such as polymeric micelles, liposomes, lipoprotein-based drug carriers, nanoparticle drug carriers, and dendrimers. An ideal drug delivery vehicle is nontoxic, biocompatible, biodegradable, and non-immunogenic and must avoid recognition by the host defense mechanism.

Market Dynamics

The increasing population of diabetes, rising research and development activities, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global targeted drug delivery market over the forecast period.

For instance, in September 2021, Oncxerna Therapeutics Inc. a precision medicine company using an innovative RNA-expression based biomarker platform to predict patient responses to its targeted oncology therapies, has announced new clinical and biomarker data from its bavituximab program in an electronic poster at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress 2021.



Moreover, the increasing cases of diabetes are also anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period. According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79) are living with diabetes.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global targeted drug delivery market, market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global targeted drug delivery market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global targeted drug delivery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global targeted drug delivery market

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Material Portfolio

Market Strategies

Ablynx NV by Sanofi SA

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton

Depomed, Inc.

Fraunhofer Gesellschaft Munchen

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Luye Pharma Group

Pfizer Inc.

Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Savara Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Suda Limited

Vectura Group PLC

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

3M

Detailed Segmentation

Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market, By Disease Type:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Pulmonary Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Endocrine Diseases

Oncological Disorders

Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market, By Application:

First Order Targeting (Organ Compartmentalization)

Second Order Targeting (Cellular Targeting)

Third Order Targeting (Intracellular Targeting)

Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Targeted Drug Delivery Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpzc3b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets