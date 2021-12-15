Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Major Players - Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, BMS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., and Takeda

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Targeted Therapeutics Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for targeted therapeutics should grow from $100.9 billion in 2021 to $142.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

The global market for small molecules should grow from $60.3 billion in 2021 to $83.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for monoclonal antibodies should grow from $40.6 billion in 2021 to $59.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

The scope of this study entails the worldwide market for targeted therapeutics. The report covers the entire market for targeted therapeutics, which incorporates two main types, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies. Based on application, targeted therapeutics is divided into lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer and others.

Cancer was the leading cause of death in 2020, accounting for 10 million deaths, globally. This disease includes multi-gene mutations that produce altered proteins controlling the signalling pathway of cells. Usually, proteins encoded by these genes control cell growth, apoptosis, DNA repair, division and checkpoint, creating cancerous cells. But changes in these genes produce altered proteins that enable cancer.

Targeted therapeutics is an emerging and promising approach for oncology treatment, targeting the proteins that stimulate the growth of cancer cells. Small molecules offer more advantages than monoclonal antibodies, targeting molecules inside the cells (along with surface receptors) to modulate protein function. The dynamic field of cancer R&D offers specialization in targeted therapies, which play a crucial role as mediators in cancer and other diseases, modulating diverse cellular activities.

The market for targeted therapeutics has an increasing demand. As the field of targeted therapy matures, market leaders must use technologies and methods for novel targets and therapeutic approaches.

Market Size and Evolution

Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. Rising affluence in these countries brings a change in lifestyles, resulting in an increased incidence of cancer. Developing countries in Africa and elsewhere are still battling some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines drives growth in the targeted therapeutics market in the low- and middle-income developing countries.

Company profiles of major industry players, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Size and Evolution

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Cancer Burden

Causes of Cancer

Genetic Factors

Lifestyle Factors

Environmental Factors

Cancer-Causing Genes

Immune System and Cancer

Cancer Prevention

Types of Cancer Treatment

Non-pharmacological Approaches

Pharmacological Approaches

Gene Therapy

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Overview

Current Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Care

Chapter 5 Regulatory Aspects

Overview

United States

New Drug Application (NDA)

Fast-Track Status

Europe

Japan

India

New Drug Approval

Import Registration Certificate

Import License

China

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Targeted Therapy

Overview

Small Molecules

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Monoclonal Antibodies

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Lung Cancer

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancers

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Market Analysis

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Market Impact

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

Company Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Phase I Clinical Trials

Phase II Clinical Trials

Phase III Clinical Trials

Phase IV Clinical Trials

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Bayer Ag

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Bristol- Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

