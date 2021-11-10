Global Tariff Trends Service: In-depth Analysis of Telecoms Pricing Issues

Nov 10, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tariff Trends SnapShots 2021 Series - An Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tariff Trends SnapShot Service provides in-depth analysis of telecoms pricing issues in an easy-to-read PowerPoint format delivered 20 times a year.
With the upcoming 20 issues - the 2021 Tariff Trends SnapShot Series - the analyst intends to provide analysis of key pricing topics in five main sections including the following:
- Latest on trends on new services, mobile payment, 5G, FWA etc
- Regular hot topics - to include updates on the latest in postpaid and prepaid, Mobile Data pricing, device and plan bundling
- How content is bundled and sold to consumers
- How are new services positioned and sold, insurance, ehealth, OTT etc.
- The key markets - to include surveys of pricing in emerging markets and selected MNO pricing strategies
- Key Future Trends - Pricing for Segmentation
- News and events - to include commentary and analysis on significant breaking news or events.
The Tariff Trends SnapShot service draws on the expertise of analysts and uses a unique database of telecoms pricing worldwide.
Sample SnapShots
- More MNOs join the sub-brand wagon, a survey analysing 59 sub-brands offerings
- Move to 'Unlimited' Mobile Data Tariffs, a survey of 50 operators' unlimited offerings
- Latest in 5G Pricing - An analysis of 46 MNOs 5G product launches.
- Relationship between e-services and the Mobile network operator, a survey of over 30 operators' e-services offerings
- The growth in Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) plans worldwide, a survey of 36 operators' FMC offerings
- The latest Trend in Mobile Youth Offerings - A survey of 36 Operators' Youth Offerings
- The trend in new types of smartphone financing worldwide - A survey of 47 Operators' Device Financing Schemes
- Premium 5G mobile services and value-added services - A survey of 33 Operators' offering 5G with VAS services
- A Survey of Mobile Operators' value-added services, - A Survey covering of 37 Operators' Value Added services
- Latest Trends in Mobile Operators' Loyalty Schemes - A survey of 45 MNOs Loyalty Schemes
- Insight into Fixed Wireless Access services
- Pre Pay versus Post Pay plans - with a focus on 6 countries
- MVNOs strategies in mature and developing markets
- Fourth MNO strategy - Looking at the 4th MNO in selected countries
- Types of content bundles offered with a plan
- Mobile Premium Plans - what do they consist of?
- Examples of MNO mobile apps worldwide - MNOs try to rival the AppStore
- Innovative offers launched in 2021
- A comparison of entry-priced plans
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0s6wz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article