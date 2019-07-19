Global Tartaric Acid Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tartaric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tartaric acid market size reached a value of nearly US$ 303 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2011-2018.

Tartaric acid is a naturally occurring substance found in various fruits, such as grapes, apricots, apples, bananas, avocados and tamarinds. It has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which provide benefits to the immune system. Moreover, an adequate consumption of tartaric acid helps in improving digestion and intestinal functions. Although it is mainly manufactured from natural raw materials, it can also be produced synthetically from maleic anhydride.

The market for tartaric acid is driven primarily by its diverse uses, particularly in the food and beverage industry. In the food industry, it is used as an acidulant, anti-microbial agent and anti-caking agent. It also serves as an essential food additive, commonly combined with baking soda to function as a leavening agent in recipes to enhance their quality and stability.

Apart from this, tartaric acid and its derivates are used in the pharmaceuticals industry as an excipient for drugs with poor solubility at higher pH levels. Some of the industrial applications of tartaric acid include the manufacturing of ceramics, textile printing, tanning, photography, etc.

Further, the market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 395 Million by 2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global tartaric acid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the key end-use segments in the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the price trends of tartaric acid?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tartaric acid industry?

What is the structure of the global tartaric acid industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the profit margins in the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

How is tartaric acid manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for tartaric acid?

What are the transportation requirements for tartaric acid?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tartaric Acid Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Tends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Market Drivers and Challenges

5.11 Imports and Exports



6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.1 Food and Beverages

6.2 Non-Food Applications



7 Performance by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.2 Key Player Profiles



9 Tartaric Acid Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Detailed Process Flow

9.4 Raw Material Requirements

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate



10 Tartaric Acid: Feedstock Analysis

10.1 Maleic Anhydride

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.2 Price Trends

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1.5 Major Players

10.2 Hydrogen Peroxide

10.2.1 Market Performance

10.2.2 Price Trends

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.2.5 Major Players



