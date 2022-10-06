Global TCD Alcohol DM Market Report 2022: Demand from UV Inkjets Propelling Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TCD Alcohol DM Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for TCD Alcohol DM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

This growth would be driven by the demand for TDM alcohol, which is used in the production of dimethacrylates. The demand for TCD alcohol is being driven by the widespread usage of dimethacrylates in a variety of UV curing applications, including adhesives, inks, electronic coatings, and coatings. As a result of the growing need for UV-cured adhesives in flexible packaging, the global market for TCD alcohol is predicted to experience a rise as a result of this trend. It is anticipated that the increased demand for UV-cured inks would also push the expansion of the worldwide TCD alcohol market.

Demand from UV Inkjets is Propelling the Market for TCD Alcohol DM

The market for TCD-alcohol DM is expanding thanks to the increasing usage of UV curing inks in the packaging of food and beverages. This is helping to drive market growth. They are also the material of choice for use in coatings, adhesives, inks, and electrical components. Backward integration is a strategy that is used by players who want to have a significant influence over the supply and consumption of the products. One of the most important factors contributing to the development of the market is the ever-increasing need for specialized coatings in the electronic industry. It is anticipated that advances in the need for flexible packaging will propel the growth momentum further. In developed countries, TCD-alcohol DM has been used in UV inkjet inks.

This is a relatively recent development. As a result, the large development potential of the packaging sector in developed economies as well as developing economies all over the world is a major trend that is strengthening the revenue possibilities in the market. Electronics and semiconductor manufacturing is yet another potentially fruitful area that could lead to the creation of brand-new job openings.

Growing Sector of the Flexible Packaging Industry

It is anticipated that the significant demand for flexible packaging, tin containers, commercial printing, and printing, in conjunction with the expansion of the flexible packaging industry, will support the growth of the market. According to Statista, the overall manufacturing volume of flexible packaging around the world in 2017 was predicted to be 27.4 million metric tonnes and is anticipated to reach 33.5 million metric tonnes by the end of 2022. The use of TCD alcohol DM products can be seen represented by the growing volume of flexible packaging.

Additionally, the expanding use of UV adhesives in the flexible packaging industry as well as the rising popularity of environmentally friendly UV-treated ink over petrochemical-based products will drive up the global demand for TCD alcohol DM. This trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. A thriving market for labeled packaging as a result of increased investments in branding and marketing will provide significant growth in the global use of UV curing ink over the next few years, which will follow the growth of the TCD alcohol DM market.

Patent Expiry to Open Bundle of Market Opportunities

Due to the fact that Oxea GmbH holds the patent for the technology necessary to make TCD alcohol DM, they are currently the only firm that can produce TCD alcohol DM. On the other hand, as the deadline for the patent's expiration draws closer, the dynamics of the market are likely to shift. The patent is expected to expire in 2023, and as a result of the monopolistic nature of the worldwide TCD alcohol DM market, it is anticipated that this will result in buyers undertaking a process of backward integration.

Market Segmentation

Purity

<_0_ />

50%-75% purity

75%-90% purity

90-95% purity

> 95% purity

End-use

Automotive

Touch screen display coating

UV car coatings

Edging extrusions

Hinges

Fitting door handles

Others

Packaging industry

Flexible packaging

Paperboard packaging

Plastic packaging

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Terephthalate

Aluminum Foil

Others

Rigid packaging

Plastic packaging

Metal packaging

Paper & paperboard packaging

Glass packaging

Others

Electrical & electronics

Printing industry

Others

Application

Ultraviolet cure coatings

Ultraviolet inkjet inks

Ultraviolet adhesives

Opto-electronics

Others

Region Segment (2020-2030; US$ Million)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. TCD Alcohol DM Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. TCD Alcohol DM Market: By Purity, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. TCD Alcohol DM Market: By End-use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. TCD Alcohol DM Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America TCD Alcohol DM Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union TCD Alcohol DM Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific TCD Alcohol DM Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America TCD Alcohol DM Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa TCD Alcohol DM Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

OQ Chemicals (OXEA)

Synchem

Ernesto Ventos

S.A.

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Indukern - F&F

Moellhausen S.P.A

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Prodasynth

LLUCH ESSENCE

S L

Penta Manufacturing Company

Soditas.

