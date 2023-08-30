Global Tea-Based Skincare Market Blooms in 2023 as Organic Beauty Trends Gain Momentum

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tea-Based Skincare Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Facial Care, Body Care, and Others (Lip Care, Eye Care, etc.)), By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global tea-based skincare market is witnessing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for organic beauty products. Rising consumer awareness about the adverse effects of chemical skincare products is further expected to propel the expansion of the tea-based skincare market on a global scale.

Tea varieties such as green, white, oolong, spearmint, and hibiscus find common application in the formulation of tea-based skincare products. White tea extract aids in moisture retention and guards against sun damage, while hibiscus, oolong, and spearmint teas offer relief for skin conditions such as eczema, clogged pores, and acne. Green tea, abundant in antioxidants, boasts anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, rendering it a popular ingredient in the cosmetics sector. Tea has emerged as a potent component in enhancing beauty, found in supplements and skincare products, significantly contributing to the growth of the tea-based skincare market.

The market is anticipated to receive a significant boost from rising consumer preferences for organic and natural products. Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic cosmetics is driving this demand even further. The rapid pace of urbanization and the growing purchasing power of the middle class in developing economies like China, India, and Brazil are poised to elevate demand for tea-based skincare products. According to the Reserve Bank of India, India's GDP is projected to surpass USD 16 trillion in purchasing power parity terms, making it the world's third-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity.

The surging popularity of beauty supplements designed to enhance skin radiance, smoothness, and combat aging-related concerns is expected to drive market demand. Manufacturers are continuously refining their formulations to introduce advanced skincare products. For instance, Ustawi launched the Green Tea Matte Finish Moisturizer in 2021, while Nature's Sunshine Products introduced a clean beauty line featuring green tea and calming algae under the l'amara brand the same year. Social media's growing impact, increasing demand for natural products, expanded advertising for tea-based skincare, and wider global e-commerce coverage are all positive factors influencing the tea-based skincare market.

Increasing Consumer Awareness Driving Market Growth

Growing awareness among consumers about the adverse effects of chemical skincare products is a key driver spurring demand for natural alternatives like tea-based skincare products. Moreover, consumers in developing nations are showing a decreasing preference for chemical cosmetics, a trend set to accelerate market growth. Tea is rich in antioxidant properties, which enhance skin appearance while preventing aging. Vitamin E, present in tea extracts, contributes to hydration, cell regeneration, and nourishment. This emphasis on natural ingredients is expected to bolster market demand.

Preference for Vegan Products Boosting Market Expansion

The surge in environmentally-friendly products parallels the rising interest in vegan cosmetics. Consumer expectations have shifted towards sustainability, driving the adoption of products sourced from organic materials. Once Upon A Tea, for example, offers an array of vegan skincare products, all cruelty-free. This trend aligns with the growing demand for vegan beauty products, increasing instances of skin issues, and heightened awareness about the benefits of tea extracts in skincare products, collectively propelling market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

  • Increasing Demand for Vegan Products
  • Growing Adoption of Skincare Among Men
  • Rising Influence of Social Media

Challenges:

  • Escalating Skin Issues
  • Rising Penetration of Alternative Products

Companies Mentioned:

  • Amorepacific Corporation
  • Natura &Co Holding S.A.
  • L'Oreal S.A.
  • Unilever Plc
  • SKINYOGA INTERNATIONAL LLP
  • Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd
  • Gipefi Cosmetics Inc
  • Virgin Scent, Inc (ArtNaturals)
  • Avon Products, Inc
  • Origins Natural Resources Inc

Market Segmentation:

Tea-Based Skincare Market, By Type:

  • Facial Care
  • Body Care
  • Others

Tea-Based Skincare Market, By End Use:

  • Individual
  • Fashion & Entertainment Industry
  • Salons & Parlor

Tea-Based Skincare Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Specialty Stores
  • Exclusive Stores
  • Online
  • Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
  • Others

