Global Tea Extracts Market Report 2019-2025 - Increase in Consumption of Convenience Food, Rise in Health Consciousness Among Consumers, Multi-Functionalities of Tea Extracts

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tea Extracts Market by Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics), Category (Organic, Conventional), Form (Liquid and Powder), Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tea extracts market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.9%.

The increase in consumption of convenience food, rise in health consciousness among consumers, and multi-functionalities of tea extracts are some of the major factors that have led to an increase in the application of tea extracts and surge in demand for tea extract supplements. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the global tea extracts market.



The conventional segment, by category, is estimated to be the largest segment in tea extracts market during the forecast period.



Tea extracts are manufactured either organically or through conventional methods. Natural fertilizers and compost are used to produce tea extracts organically, while extensive chemical treatment using chemical fertilizers are adopted for conventional tea extracts. Conventional tea extracts are produced commercially, unlike organic extracts, which are produced by small-scale producers; hence, organically produced tea extracts are priced at a premium rate, which affects their demand. Organic, being a recent trend, is still at its nascent stage, and hence, the conventional category segment dominated the global market.



The beverages segment, by application, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.



The trend toward healthy eating has increased the demand for convenient and healthy options for food & beverages among consumers. Manufacturers have been incorporating innovative flavors in their ready-to-drink beverage products, such as peach, lemon, honey, pomegranate, mint, and several herbal flavors, to cater to consumer demand. The growing demand for RTD tea in the global beverage segment has been creating opportunities for the market in the beverage industry.



North America is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high demand for tea extracts from the US.



The increase in obesity cases and heart attacks has led consumers to switch to antioxidants and anti-inflammatory food and beverage products. Botanical extracts are being increasingly used among US consumers in their daily diets, with a view to derive multiple health benefits and lead healthy lifestyle. Since a majority of the US population consume tea, this flavor is being used by the US food & beverage industry for their innovative products in the form of extracts. The rise in popularity of functional foods and switch from the traditional source of nutrients are major propellants of the tea extracts market in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

5.3. Value Chain Analysis



6 Regulations



7 Tea Extracts Market, By Category

7.1. Organic

7.2. Conventional



8 Tea Extracts Market, By Form

8.1. Liquid

8.2. Powder



9 Tea Extracts Market, By Type

9.1. Green Tea

9.2. Black Tea

9.3. Oolong Tea

9.4. Others (White, Yellow, Dark)



10 Tea Extracts Market, By Application

10.1. Food

10.2. Beverages

10.3. Pharmaceutical

10.4. Cosmetics

10.5. Others (Pet Food and Animal Feed)



11 Tea Extracts Market, By Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.3. Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.5. South America

11.6. Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Competetive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1. Visionary Leaders

12.2.2. Innovators

12.2.3. Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4. Emerging Companies

12.3. Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4. Business Strategy Excellence

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Expansions & Investments

12.5.2. New Product Launches

12.5.3. Acquisitions

12.5.4. Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.2. Dupont

13.3. Kemin Industries Inc.

13.4. Givaudan

13.5. Synthite Industries Ltd.

13.6. Synergy Flavors

13.7. Finlays

13.8. Frutarom

13.9. A. Holliday & Company

13.10. Martin Bauer Group

13.11. Indena S.P.A.

13.12. Futureceuticals

13.13. Amax Nutrasource Inc.

13.14. Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

13.15. Teawolf

13.16. Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.

13.17. Taiyo International

13.18. AVT Tea Services Limited

13.19. Halssen & Lyon GmbH

13.20. Harrisons Tea



