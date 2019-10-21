Global tea tree oil market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.69% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The report on the global tea tree oil market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.

The report predicts the global tea tree oil market to grow with a CAGR of 5.69% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on tea tree oil market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on tea tree oil market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global tea tree oil market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global tea tree oil market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increase in the demand for herbal and natural products

• Rise in the awareness regarding health benefits of tea tree oil

• Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income

2) Restraints

• High cost associated with production of tea tree oil

3) Opportunities

• Development of cost effective formulations of products containing tea tree oil



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global tea tree oil market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and distribution channel.



The Global Tea Tree Oil Market by Application

• Cosmetics

• Personal Care

• Health Care

• Other Applications



The Global Tea Tree Oil Market by End User

• FMCG Companies

• Cosmetic Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Other End Users



The Global Tea Tree Oil Market by Distribution Channel

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Wholesalers/Distributors

• Departmental Stores

• E-commerce Stores

• Other Distribution Channels



Company Profiles

• Young Living Essential Oils

• Oribi Oils (Pty) Ltd.

• Nature's Remedies

• AOS Products Pvt Ltd.

• NOW Health Group, Inc.

• New Zealand Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company Ltd.

• Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil Pty Ltd

• Main Camp Natural Extracts ACN

• GR Davis Pty Ltd.

• Jenbrook Pty Ltd.

• Other Companies



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the tea tree oil market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the tea tree oil market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global tea tree oil market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



