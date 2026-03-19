Global Tech Hiring Remains Strong as U.S. Outlook Shows Measured Q2 Improvement

Latest Experis Tech Talent Outlook shows sustained demand for specialized tech skills, with U.S. hiring plans stabilizing after recent moderation

MILWAUKEE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech hiring in the United States is stabilizing after a period of moderation, with employers reporting a Q2 2026 Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 41%, an eight-point increase from the prior quarter, according to the latest Tech Talent Outlook from Experis, part of the ManpowerGroup family of brands. The improvement suggests growing employer confidence as technology investments continue across industries, though the U.S. outlook remains five points below year-ago levels.

Tech employers worldwide report a Q2 Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 45%, up four points from the previous quarter and nine points year-over-year, reflecting sustained demand for tech talent.

The data for the second quarter was collected between January 1 and February 3, 2026, prior to geopolitical developments that began across the Middle East in late February. The findings reflect employer sentiment at the time of data collection and may not capture the potential impact of subsequent events.

Globally, the picture is stronger. Tech employers worldwide report a Q2 NEO of 45%, up four points from the previous quarter and nine points year-over-year, reflecting sustained demand for tech talent. The U.S. outlook trails the global average, consistent with other mature tech economies where precision hiring has replaced broad-based expansion.

At the same time, skills shortages remain a constraint on both sides of this picture. Seventy-three percent of tech employers globally report difficulty finding the skilled talent they need, a slight improvement from 76% a year ago, while 74% of U.S. employers report challenges filling tech roles. The most acute gaps are in artificial intelligence capabilities alongside core human skills such as professionalism and work ethic.

"Across the global tech economy, demand for specialized talent remains high, but the nature of hiring has fundamentally changed," said Kye Mitchell, President of Experis U.S. "Employers are moving away from broad-based expansion and toward a more deliberate, skills-first approach. In the U.S., the quarter-over-quarter improvement suggests stabilization, while organizations continue focusing on securing specialized expertise, particularly in AI, and strengthening the human capabilities that support long-term business performance."

To address ongoing talent scarcity, employers are adopting a mix of workforce strategies. Globally, the most common actions include:

Upskilling and reskilling current employees (30%)

Offering more work location flexibility (24%)

Increasing wages (22%)

Targeting new and underrepresented talent pools (22%)

Offering more schedule flexibility (21%)

U.S. employers report similar priorities:

Upskilling and reskilling current employees (29%)

Increasing wages (28%)

Targeting new and underrepresented talent pools (28%)

Offering more schedule flexibility (23%)

AI or automation to reduce staffing needs (22%)

Regional Highlights

Tech hiring expectations vary significantly across geographies, with high-growth markets continuing to outpace more established tech economies.

Asia Pacific leads global tech hiring confidence. India reports the strongest outlook worldwide at 69%, reflecting robust demand for AI and digital transformation talent. Vietnam, participating in the survey for the first time this quarter, reports an NEO of 49%. Australia (37%) reflects more moderate intentions within the region.

leads global tech hiring confidence.

The Americas show broad-based improvement. Brazil leads with an NEO of 63%, followed by Panama (61%) and Canada (45%). Colombia (13%) reflects more cautious employer sentiment, underscoring the uneven pace of tech hiring recovery across the region.

show broad-based improvement.

Europe and the Middle East presents a mixed picture. The United Arab Emirates leads the region at 69%, followed by Portugal (50%) and the Netherlands (48%). At the other end, Romania (3%) and Switzerland (8%) report the weakest outlooks globally, reflecting continued caution in parts of Central and Eastern Europe amid broader economic uncertainty.

presents a mixed picture.

For tech professionals with in-demand expertise, opportunities remain strong across markets. Employers are increasingly prioritizing candidates with specialized capabilities in AI, cloud and data, alongside the human skills needed to collaborate, adapt and deliver business impact in rapidly evolving digital environments.

To view the full Q2 2026 Experis Tech Talent Outlook, including detailed global and U.S. findings, visit www.experis.com/en/tech-talent-outlook.

The next report, covering Q3 2026 hiring expectations, will be released in June 2026.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

This research is based on results from the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey — the longest running, most comprehensive, forward-looking employment survey of its kind, used globally as a key labor market indicator. ManpowerGroup interviewed 4,655 Tech & IT Services employers across 42 countries on hiring intentions for the second quarter of 2026.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

Survey responses were collected from January 1 to February 3, 2026. Size of organization and sector are standardized across all countries and territories to allow international comparisons.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2026 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

ABOUT EXPERIS

Experis®, a global leader in technology services, provides the experience and expertise to shorten the distance between innovation and business impact in a digital world. Experis is guided by the principle that only human ingenuity can unlock the true potential of advanced technologies like AI. For clients, Experis offers the right mix of talent and technology to accelerate progress and deliver real-world results. For individuals, Experis has the insight, size, and scale to help tech professionals expand their skills, increase their value, and find the right opportunities. By matching talent to technology in transformative ways, Experis creates brighter futures for everyone. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

For more information, visit www.experis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding labor demand in certain regions, countries and industries, and economic uncertainty. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, due to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, whose information is incorporated herein by reference. ManpowerGroup disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements in this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup