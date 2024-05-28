GLOBAL TECH STARTUP OFFERS NEUROMORPHIC QUANTUM COMPUTING FOR ALL WITH NEW SUBSCRIPTION MODEL

Dynex invites innovators to use world's fastest n.quantum computing platform to solve real-world problems at scale

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynex , the world's only accessible neuromorphic quantum computing cloud (n.quantum computing) for solving real-world problems at scale, today announced a subscription model with pricing starting at $99 per month. The new model removes the cost barriers associated with conventional quantum computing and furthers Dynex's mission of democratizing the technology.

Dynex's cloud platform, the 28th largest supercomputer in the world based on current PetaFLOPS performance , is powered by proprietary, patent-pending algorithms, and is now accessible to corporations, educational institutions, and other organizations globally. Current projects run on the platform include complex computational tasks, such as protein folding, RNA folding, particle tracking, EV optimization and drug repurposing. Officially launched in 2022 after years of development, Dynex has already set a world record for quantum computing, beating NVIDIA's former record.

"Dynex's n.quantum computing platform is poised to transform industries globally," said Daniela Herrmann, Dynex Co-Founder. "Our pricing options now make quantum computing accessible to organizations of all sizes and budgets, and we're inviting innovators around the world to join us in breaking barriers and exploring new frontiers across industries."

Dynex offers a faster, higher-performing, and more secure solution than conventional options, delivering unrivalled performance for complex simulations and optimization tasks. The platform is up to 90% more affordable than conventional supercomputers, with current costs at $0.12 per second, compared to IBM's quantum computing costs translating to $1.60 per second. Dynex's energy-efficient design also saves up to 95% on time and 90% on energy costs compared to traditional solutions, contributing to a greener computing environment. And, with the highest-level security measures in place, including advanced encryption and rigorous audits, Dynex is fully invested in the protection of sensitive data.

"As we open up n.quantum computing to the world in a way never offered before, the importance of security is fundamental to success," said Clifford Mapp, Dynex Global Head of Ecosystem Development and Information Security. "By relying on the strictest of standards, including filtering for malicious intent and proprietary digital fingerprinting, we are offering an important solution for those solving the world's most pressing issues."

About Dynex:

Dynex is the world's only accessible neuromorphic quantum computing cloud for solving real-world problems, at scale. The company began as an informal project with collaboration amongst a community of extraordinary minds and quickly evolved into a technological leader ready to scale into global markets. The Dynex n.quantum computing cloud performs quantum computing based algorithms without limitation, executing calculations with unparalleled speed and efficiency, surpassing usual quantum computing constraints. Dynex is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to create sustainable, secure, and innovative solutions that address complex challenges and drive progress, solving real world problems.

