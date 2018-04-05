Global Technical Textile Market 2018-2023 - Focus on Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech & Hometech

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Technical Textile Market: Analysis By Type (Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles), End-User Segments (Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Buildtech), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018 - 2023.
The Packtech segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years on the heels of rising awareness related to the usage of biodegradable fabric for packaging, rising demand for reusable packages along with rising environmental concerns. Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global technical textile market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include rising healthcare expenditure, rising disposable incomes, rapid infrastructural development and urbanization etc.
Global Technical Textile Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global technical textile market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
By Type
- Woven Technical Textiles
- Non-Woven Technical Textiles
By End User Segment
- Packtech
- Mobiltech
- Meditech
- Geotech
- Hometech
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Global Technical Textile Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Technical Textile Market - Segment Analysis
7. North America Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast
8. Europe Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast
9. APAC Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast
10. ROW Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast
11. Market Dynamics
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13. SWOT Analysis
14. Supply Chain Analysis Technical Textile Market
15. Competitive Landscape
- Royal Tencate NV
- Kimberley Clarke
- SRF Ltd.
- 3M
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- TWE Group GmBH
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- DowDuPont
