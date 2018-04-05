Global Technical Textile Market 2018-2023 - Focus on Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech & Hometech

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018 - 2023.

The Packtech segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years on the heels of rising awareness related to the usage of biodegradable fabric for packaging, rising demand for reusable packages along with rising environmental concerns. Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global technical textile market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include rising healthcare expenditure, rising disposable incomes, rapid infrastructural development and urbanization etc.



Global Technical Textile Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global technical textile market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



By Type

Woven Technical Textiles

Non-Woven Technical Textiles

By End User Segment

Packtech

Mobiltech

Meditech

Geotech

Hometech

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Technical Textile Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Technical Textile Market - Segment Analysis



7. North America Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast



8. Europe Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast



9. APAC Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast



10. ROW Technical Textile Market: Growth and Forecast



11. Market Dynamics



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Supply Chain Analysis Technical Textile Market



15. Competitive Landscape



Royal Tencate NV

Kimberley Clarke

SRF Ltd.

3M

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

TWE Group GmBH

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DowDuPont

