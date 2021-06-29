Global Technical Textile Market Report 2021-2029: Increasing use of Customized Material as a Promotional Tool & Superiors Advantages of Using TT

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Textile Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global technical textile market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.0 % within the forecast period of 2021 to 2029.

This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

The demand for textile is increasing as per the needs & its application. Consumers are expecting better quality of textiles along with their sustainable property. These textiles are known for their superior characteristics over their traditional equivalents and are utilized for specific functionalities. Characteristics and features such as superior technical performance, higher strength and versatility make them desirable for numerous commercial use, domestic use and industrial use.

A major advance in textiles technology was the invention of polyamide, more commonly known as nylon. This synthetic material can be pulled into very thin strands when heated and spun just like natural textiles, and is now used extensively as a fabric in clothing. The technical textiles have high quality over other textiles.

The industry grows significantly as there is wide range of application in the industry. Major brands in textile industry have emerged cause of technical textile & have gained growth in revenue over time. The trend in textile industry leads the technical textile to new highs ensuring wide application & sales. The technical industry is expected to grow over time.



Synthetic Polymer Leads the Technical Textile Market



Nowadays, natural fibres are used to replace synthetic fibres because of environmental concern as reinforced material in polymer composites for engineering materials. Synthetic polymer plays a vital role in textile industry as it has dynamic properties & is also known as sustainable material. Synthetic fibre-reinforced polymer composites provide high-strength & stiffness materials that are widely accepted as aerospace components and automotive industries.

Synthetic polymers are made from raw materials such as petroleum, based on chemicals or petrochemicals. The application of synthetic polymer is used in bullet proof vests, heat resistant garments, high performance sporting goods, heavy-lifting lines, tow cables and so on. The synthetic polymer accounted for 60% of the market in 2019 and will grow significantly in future. Synthetic fibre followed by natural fibre, regenerated fibre & other fibres are used in various regions across globe.



Technology & Innovation Drives the Market



Technology & innovations leads the technical textile in wide range of application in constructions, medical, sports, industries, agriculture, mobile, automobile & apparel industries. The technology has made the technical material durable & sustainable. The global growth rate of technical textiles is about 4% per year greater than the growth of home and apparel textiles, which are growing at a rate of 1% per year.

Currently, technical textile materials are most widely used in filters, clothing, furniture, hygiene, medical and construction products. Knitting, weaving, braiding, non-woven & tufting are the techniques used in production of technical textile. Other than these, Thermo-forming, 3D (Three Dimensional) weaving, 3D knitting, fabrics produced using nanotechnology, heat-set synthetics, finishing treatments (coating and lamination), handmade elements such as stitch/applique are some of the process used in wide range of application in the industry.



Technical Textile Market Revives During Pandemic



Pandemic affected the demand & manufacturing of technical textile, a there was extreme need for healthcare apparels along with mask on large scale. The demand & supply lowered in some industries & reached its peak in the medical sector. The chemicals required for production of technical textile were also affected. Post easing of lockdowns, led to increase in sales. The sales of textile have increased through online platforms & over the counter.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Technical textile (TT) Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Key Trends Analysis

3.2.1 Synthetic polymer leads the technical textile industry

3.2.2 Technology & innovation drives the market

3.2.3 Pandemic boomed the technical textile market

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Evolving Textile Trend and Rise in Discretionary Income

3.3.1.2 Superiors Advantages of Using TT

3.3.1.3 Increasing use of Customized material as a Promotional Tool

3.3.2 Market Challenges

3.3.2.1 Limitations of Technique over other Methods

3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 See-Saw Analysis

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key TT Vendors

3.6.2 Strategies Adopted by TT Vendors



Chapter 4 Technical textile market (TT), By Material

4.1 Overview

4.2. Natural Fiber, Technical textile market Value, 2019-2029

4.3. Synthetic Polymer, Technical textile market, value 2019 - 2029

4.4. Metal, Technical textile market, value 2019 - 2029

4.5. Mineral, Technical textile market, value 2019 - 2029

4.6. Regenerated Fiber, Technical textile market, value 2019 - 2029



Chapter 5 Technical textile market (TT), by Manufacturing Process

5.1 Overview

5.2. Knitting, Technical textile market Value, 2019 - 2029

5.3. Weaving, Technical textile market, value 2019 - 2029

5.4. Nonwoven, Technical textile market, value 2019 - 2029

5.5. Others, Technical textile market, value 2019 - 2029



Chapter 6 Technical textile market (TT), By Application

6.1 Overview

6.2. Constructions, 2019 - 2029

6.3. Medical 2019 - 2029

6.4. Automobile 2019 - 2029

6.5. Industrial, 2019 - 2029

6.6. Sports, 2019 - 2029

6.7. Apparel, 2019 - 2029

6.8. Others, 2019 - 2029



Chapter 7 North America Technical Textile Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Europe Technical Textile Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Technical Textile Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Rest of the World Technical Textile Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company profiles

Asahi Kasei

Kimberly Clarke

Berry Global Group

DuPont

Mitsui Chemicals

Freudenberg & Co

Low & Bonar

Huntsman

Toyobo Co

Milliken & Company

SRF Limited

Koninklijke Ten Cate

International Textile Group

Baltex

GSE Environmental

Kama holdings limited.

