Global Technical Textiles Market Trends and Drivers 2022-2024: Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments

The global market for Technical Textiles is projected to reach US$208.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Technical Textiles, accounting for an estimated 28.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$58.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period.
Global market for technical textiles is being propelled by expanding applications in a range of end-use sectors, steady pace of technology advancements, and a relatively stable economic environment. Rapid growth of automotive industry in emerging economies and the growing use of technical textiles in construction industry applications are expected to stimulate growth in the coming years. Growth will also be driven by the sustained increase in healthcare spending across the world as well as the growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing and environmental conservation.
Rising demand for building textiles, increasing demand for nonwoven technical textiles and the growing use of technical textiles in electronics industry also augur well for the market`s growth. In the US, technical textiles have already established their use case in a multitude of applications including automotive, sporting goods and industrial components. China dominates growth in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the sheer increase in production and consumption volumes of technical textiles. Growth in the Chinese technical textiles market is also driven by the increasing awareness about technical textiles, increasing disposable incomes of people and the growing demand for wearable technology.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Technical Textiles: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Technical Textiles Emerge as a Major Segment within the Global Textile Industry
- Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical Textiles' Clout
- A Brief Note on Technical Textiles Production Processes
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Market Growth
- World Technical Textiles Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Technical Textiles Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace
- Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain Competitive Edge
- Technical Textiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market Expansion
- New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects
- Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector
- Mobile Textiles: Major Segment
- Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut
- Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well
- A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in Automotive Vehicles
- Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion
- Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building Textiles
- Visible Shift towards Spunbonds
- Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow
- Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector
- Sports Textiles: Niche Segment
- Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments
- Clothing Textiles Make a Cut
- Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market
- A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles
- Packaging Textiles Gain Traction
- Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities
- Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales
- World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others, Nonwovens and Woven
- Global Production of Nonwovens by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Asia, Europe, NAFTA, South America, and Rest of World
- World Nonwovens Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building, Filtration, Hygiene, Medical, Upholstery, Wipes and Others
- Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites
- Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile Landscape
- Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-derived Feedstock
- Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use Case
- Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth
- Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
