Global Technical Textiles Market Trends and Drivers 2022-2024: Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Textiles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Technical Textiles is projected to reach US$208.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Technical Textiles, accounting for an estimated 28.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$58.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period.

Global market for technical textiles is being propelled by expanding applications in a range of end-use sectors, steady pace of technology advancements, and a relatively stable economic environment. Rapid growth of automotive industry in emerging economies and the growing use of technical textiles in construction industry applications are expected to stimulate growth in the coming years. Growth will also be driven by the sustained increase in healthcare spending across the world as well as the growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing and environmental conservation.

Rising demand for building textiles, increasing demand for nonwoven technical textiles and the growing use of technical textiles in electronics industry also augur well for the market`s growth. In the US, technical textiles have already established their use case in a multitude of applications including automotive, sporting goods and industrial components. China dominates growth in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the sheer increase in production and consumption volumes of technical textiles. Growth in the Chinese technical textiles market is also driven by the increasing awareness about technical textiles, increasing disposable incomes of people and the growing demand for wearable technology.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market Expansion

New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects

Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector

Mobile Textiles: Major Segment

Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut

Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well

A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in Automotive Vehicles

Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building Textiles

Visible Shift towards Spunbonds

Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow

Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector

Sports Textiles: Niche Segment

Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments

Clothing Textiles Make a Cut

Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market

A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles

Packaging Textiles Gain Traction

Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales

World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others, Nonwovens and Woven

Global Production of Nonwovens by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Asia , Europe , NAFTA, South America , and Rest of World

, , NAFTA, , and Rest of World World Nonwovens Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building, Filtration, Hygiene, Medical, Upholstery, Wipes and Others

Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites

Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile Landscape

Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-derived Feedstock

Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use Case

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

