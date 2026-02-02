Global Technology Industry Association celebrates $1.91 million in charitable giving in 2025

Expanded philanthropic programs support 45 nonprofits

worldwide and demonstrate technology's power for good



OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) today announced a major philanthropic milestone: $1.91 million in total charitable giving in 2025. Made possible by the collective strength, engagement and leadership of GTIA's global member community, this charitable investment supports 45 nonprofit organizations worldwide and reinforces the association's commitment to advancing access, equity, education, workforce development, and technology-driven innovation.

Through a significantly expanded philanthropic portfolio, GTIA directed funding and resources to organizations creating measurable social impact across education, healthcare, workforce readiness, and community development. The 2025 total reflects a combination of strategic grantmaking, community-based initiatives, and hands-on volunteer efforts coordinated through GTIA's global programs and events.

"Philanthropy has long been central to GTIA's mission," said Kelly Ricker, chief operating officer of GTIA. "In 2025, our members helped us take decisive steps to scale our impact—investing in organizations that use technology to expand opportunities, promote equity and create lasting change. Every advancement we make in our giving programs is driven by the commitment and shared purpose of our member community. Their leadership ensures that innovation truly benefits communities worldwide."

2025 Giving: Expansion and Innovation

In 2025, GTIA launched an enhanced philanthropic framework designed to broaden reach and deepen impact. Programs included:

Member-directed giving , enabling industry stakeholders active in GTIA to help shape funding priorities

, enabling industry stakeholders active in GTIA to help shape funding priorities Host-city support , creating lasting community impact in cities where GTIA events take place

, creating lasting community impact in cities where GTIA events take place New grantmaking initiative, inviting nonprofits worldwide to scale tech-enabled solutions and supporting high-impact organizations aligned with GTIA's mission

2025 By the Numbers

Total giving: $1,910,310

$1,910,310 Nonprofits supported: 45

Newly Announced 2025 Grant Recipients:

In addition to previously announced recipients, GTIA awarded funding to the following organizations:

Roger Federer Charitable Fund - Africa (multiple countries) - $200,000

TechPoint Youth - Indianapolis, Indiana - $200,000

Tech She Can - London, England - $200,000

Cohen Children's Medical Center (Northwell Health) - New Hyde Park, New York - $125,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island - Westbury, New York - $75,000

AnnieCannons - Oakland, California - $50,000

CitySchools Collaborative - Washington, D.C. - $50,000

Clayton Early Learning - Denver, Colorado - $50,000

MACIR Inc. - Boston, Massachusetts - $50,000

The Oakland REACH - Oakland, California - $50,000

PeerForward - Washington, D.C. - $50,000

Wezesha - Dar es Salaam, Tanzania - $50,000

TechSoup - San Francisco, California - $41,500

New Haven Schools Foundation - Union City, California - $40,170

CaseAid Foundation - Alexandria, Virginia - $40,000

WeReach - East Boston, Massachusetts - $40,000

Screen Share UK - London, England - $38,640

Host City Support and Volunteer Impact

As part of its host-city initiative, GTIA awarded a $50,000 grant to Black Lemonade, a Nashville-based nonprofit that equips underserved youth with digital tools, mentorship, and workforce training. The grant supports its Digital Black program, expanding access to career-aligned technology education.

GTIA also coordinated hands-on volunteer efforts at its global events:

At ChannelCon Nashville , volunteers assembled and donated 35 brand-new electric guitars to Instruments for Education.

, volunteers assembled and donated 35 brand-new electric guitars to Instruments for Education. At ChannelCon EMEA, delegates packed 300 School Bags filled with essential school supplies for children affected by Storm Melissa in Jamaica, supporting educational recovery and resilience.

Looking Ahead

Building on 2025's momentum, GTIA will continue expanding its philanthropic investments in 2026, strengthening global partnerships and scaling initiatives that leverage technology to create economic opportunity and social good.

"This year's milestone reflects our organization-wide commitment to responsible leadership and community impact," Ricker said. "Together with our grantee partners, we are ensuring technology serves as a powerful force for positive change – now and into the future."

To learn more about GTIA's giving programs, visit gtia.org/giving.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from more than 2,400 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other companies serving the IT channel. GTIA was formerly known as the CompTIA Community (the membership arm of CompTIA). For more information, visit gtia.org. For more information about GTIA's giving programs, visit gtia.org/giving.

SOURCE Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA)