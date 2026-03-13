Global Technology Leader Joins Connected Worker: Energy Summit as Gold Sponsor

HOUSTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of the 5th Annual Connected Worker: Energy Summit are pleased to announce that Microsoft will join the 2026 event as a Gold Sponsor, underscoring the company's continued commitment to advancing digital transformation, workforce connectivity, and AI‑driven innovation across the global energy sector.

Taking place March 23–25, 2026 at The Westin Galleria in Houston, Texas, the Connected Worker: Energy Summit brings together senior leaders from oil, gas, energy, and utilities to explore how connected worker technologies are reshaping frontline operations. The three‑day program features operator‑led case studies, hands‑on technology showcases, interactive workshops, and strategic discussions focused on building agile, resilient, and digitally empowered workforces.

As a Gold Sponsor, Microsoft will play a central role in supporting conversations around the future of connected work - particularly how cloud, AI, data integration, and advanced analytics can unlock safer, smarter, and more efficient plant and field operations. With the energy industry accelerating adoption of digital tools and AI‑enabled workflows, Microsoft's participation will provide attendees with valuable insights into scalable, secure, and high‑impact technology strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Microsoft as a Gold Sponsor for the 2026 Summit," said Doug Power, Event Director, The Connected Worker Summit Series. "Their leadership in AI, cloud computing, and industrial digital transformation aligns perfectly with the challenges and opportunities our attendees are navigating. Their involvement will add tremendous value to the conversations shaping the future of connected work."

The 2026 Summit will explore critical themes including:

Scaling connected worker ecosystems from pilot to enterprise

Overcoming workforce adoption barriers and reducing change fatigue

Leveraging AI to augment field technicians and enhance asset reliability

Centralizing data to drive real‑time decision‑making

Ensuring ROI and long‑term resilience of digital tools

With more than 30 operator‑led case studies and a diverse lineup of industry experts, the event remains a premier platform for energy leaders seeking practical, actionable strategies to modernize frontline operations.

Registration is open, and a limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations looking to engage directly with decision‑makers driving digital transformation across the energy value chain.

For more information, visit the event website here.

SOURCE IQPC Ltd