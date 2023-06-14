Global Technology Leaders, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Ingram Micro Independently Recognize Unified Technologies for Outstanding Performance in Security Solutions

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Ingram Micro, both known worldwide for their innovative technology solutions, have selected Unified Technologies (UT) as "Solution Provider with Best Performance in Hybrid Information Technology 2022," and "Reseller of the Year, Central America and the Caribbean 2023," respectively, as their yearly award recipients.

These awards acknowledge Unified Technologies' excellence in IT solutions, security, design, implementation, and support.

The HPE honor supports the fact that business enterprises throughout Latin America and the Cayman Islands trust Unified Technologies to develop and accelerate their IT, digital storage systems, and managed security solutions within the region and around the world.

"Given the success of the 2022 collaborations between HPE and Unified Technologies, receiving recognition as Solution Provider - Best Performance in Hybrid IT for the English Caribbean is a well-deserved acknowledgment of our team's outstanding accomplishments," said HPE RLA Managing Director, Martin Castillo. "Through innovation and an unwavering commitment to excel in global Hybrid IT projects, Active-Active data center deployments, and recovery solutions, Unified Technologies consistently surpasses the expectations for Cayman Service Delivery Accreditation. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership throughout 2023 and beyond."

Ingram Micro, an industry leader in integrations and vast technical resources, ensures that when they succeed, so do their partners, associates, and communities across the globe. As 'Reseller of the Year,' Unified Technologies, along with Ingram Micro, enables their clients to work faster, smarter, and more collaboratively to solve customer challenges.

"Working within an exceptionally competitive landscape of technology providers, it's a true honor to be named a regional leader by respected organizations like HPE and Ingram Micro," said Unified Technologies CEO Tony Silva. "We look forward to building on these accolades and furthering our commitment to devising reliable, secure, and innovative solutions that result in technology infrastructures that give our clients a competitive edge."

Combined with an unparalleled dedication to providing the highest levels of service, Unified Technologies leverages the capabilities of HPE and Ingram Micro IT solutions to integrate best-in-class technologies to deliver streamlined information storage solutions to their customers. Unified Technologies operates under the principal that development of the most secure, reliable, and flexible IT infrastructures, is best achieved using a 'Co-managed approach to Security Intelligence.'

"Our highly-specialized technology experts work along side our client's in-house IT teams to create responsive and redundant cloud-based systems – backed up by Unified Technologies' experts and its client's systems engineers, prepared to mitigate risk and optimally meet the technology needs of today and those in the future," said Unified Technologies VP of Marketing, Andrew Duke.

The Latin American and Caribbean regions are particularly susceptible to cybersecurity issues. In just the first half of 2022, the region suffered 137 billion attempted cyberattacks, with ransomware being the most common breach.

"The past year has been one of significant progress for our Caribbean team," said Rob Eyers, Unified Technologies English Caribbean Leader. "Receiving these awards reaffirms our efforts to help our clients drive success within their organizations. We greatly appreciate the confidence that our private, and public-sector, clients have placed in us thus far. We look forward to continuing our hard work to continue earning their business in the years to come."

ABOUT UNIFIED TECHNOLOGIES

Unified Technologies (UT) is an IT Solutions and Service Provider committed to delivering the most secure, reliable and flexible IT Infrastructure and to boosting our customers' competitiveness. We work within vertical markets that include Financial Services, Professional Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Government. Our team is comprised of certified subject matter experts and trusted advisors who develop best-of-breed Hybrid IT solutions from industry leaders such as HPE, Cisco, VMWare, Citrix, Palo Alto, Aruba Networks, Fortinet, Veeam, Rubrik, Exagrid, and others.

ABOUT HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.

ABOUT INGRAM MICRO

Ingram Micro helps businesses fully realize the promise of technology™— maximizing the value of the technology they make, sell or use. It amplifies thousands of vendor, reseller, and retailer partners by customizing and delivering highly targeted solutions and services for industry verticals, business-to-business customers and commercial needs.

